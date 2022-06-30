Just a couple of weeks after treating us to the cute and fun poster for the anticipated animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Netflix released today a trailer that helps us dive a little deeper into the premise and introduces us to the new and exciting characters. In this adventure, Po and his new sidekick set out on a mission to find and retrieve a set of powerful weapons stolen by two weasels.

The trailer for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight shows how ancient China came to admire and revere Po (once again voiced by Jack Black) after the martial arts expert panda (and his friends) managed to save the world a couple of times. However, Po learns that it doesn’t take much to go from the top to rock bottom when a bad outcome in a fight puts his whole village against him.

This happens because Po accidentally facilitates weasels’ Veruca (Della Saba) and Klaus' (Chris Geere) attempt to steal a powerful gauntlet, which gets his Dragon Master title revoked – and his Dragon Master dolls returned! That's a low blow, c'mon. The trailer also introduces Luthera AKA Wandering Blade (Rita Ora), an English warrior who reveals the duo of weasels are on a quest to steal four powerful objects that could destroy the world. Much like Thanos in Avengers, the weasels want to use magical objects to rebuild humanity — and we all know how well that went.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is the third animated series that has been spawned from the hugely popular animated film series which launched in 2008. This, however, is the first series in which Jack Black reprises his voice role as the title character. Other returning cast members include James Hong (Everything Everywhere All At Once) as Po’s father Mr. Ping and Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.) as Pei Pei.

Netflix premieres Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on July 14.

