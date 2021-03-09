The CW show based on the 1970s series of the same name premieres in April.

Who needs Iron Fist when we’ve got a new badass martial artist? Kung Fu gives its lead Olivia Liang her time to shine in The CW’s reboot of the 1970s classic series, and we've got an exciting look at the show's first trailer. Liang was cast in the action series last year, and was previously seen starring in The Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies as student witch Alyssa Chang.

The trailer starts off as you might expect a classic wuxia film to go. A secluded training center in the mountains, ambient music, typical robed attire and the wise mentor offering stoic advice. Kung Fu hits a record scratch when Liang’s Nicky Chen breaks the tone with a brash American accent. Cut to a bass dropping and Nicky giving some major attitude with quips galore and some killer moves. The teaser continues to poke fun and make homages to old martial arts films. When confronted with the fact that she "basically walked on air," Nicky responds by saying, "it was physics" — a reference the improbable high flying stunt work in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Liang stars as Nicky, a young Chinese-American woman currently experiencing her quarter-life crisis. In response, she decides to drop out of law school and travel to an isolated monastery in China to find herself. After returning home with some newfound fighting skills, she finds San Francisco plagued by crime and corruption. Nicky takes up the mantle of the friendly neighborhood martial artist vigilante while searching for the assassin who killed her mentor and begins targeting her. The series also stars Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Gwendoline Yeo.

Kung Fu is a modern-day reimagining of the ABC television series starring David Carradine as wandering Shaolin monk Kwai Chang Caine. The reimagined series was originally in production at Fox before being picked up by The CW, and is written and produced by Lost’s Christina M. Kim. Joining Kim as executive producer is Greg "I-Don’t-Know-How-He-Finds-The-Time" Berlanti, who will take on yet another series for the CW (his current number of shows in production exceed double digits). Other executive producers include Blindspot’s Martin Gero, Star Trek: Discovery’s Hanelle Culpepper, Robert Berens and Sarah Schechter.

Kung Fu premieres on The CW on April 7. Catch the season trailer below.

