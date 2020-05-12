The CW Picks Up ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot, ‘The Republic of Sarah’ For 2020-21 Season

The CW is adding two new series to its 2020-2021 lineup, which is a bold move considering all productions are still shut down due to the coronavirus. The network has ordered full seasons of the Kung Fu reboot and The Republic of Sarah to air during whatever the heck the upcoming fall season of television is going to look like.

Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice, all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Meanwhile, The Republic of Sarah stars Stella Baker as rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper. Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, Sarah utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

The two shows join the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot Walker, starring Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki, and Supergirl spinoff Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, as the brand-new scripted dramas being added to the network’s roster. The Kung Fu reboot is intriguing, but The Republic of Sarah sounds flat-out bonkers and I can’t wait to see what that show looks like. For more on the CW’s upcoming season, check out what surprising DC Universe show the network recently picked up.