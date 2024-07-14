The Big Picture Kurt Russell performed his own stunts in Ron Howard's Backdraft and declared the film to be among his proudest achievements.

The film's success marked a turning point in Russell's career, boosting his profile and leading to involvement with more box office hits.

Russell first found out about Backdraft from Tom Cruise, who turned down a role in the film.

With a whopping six decades of acting under his belt, Kurt Russell is among his or any generation's most prolific and recognizable performers. From his formative years with Disney to collaborations with filmmakers John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino, the legendary actor has a big bag to pull from when considering the work he's most proud of, but ranking high on the list is his performance in Backdraft. A story of Chicago firefighters, Ron Howard's thriller was proudly declared by Russell at the time of its release as "the best thing I've ever done."

Russell's heroic turn as alpha leader of the Windy City's Engine 17 company is undeniably solid and among his best, but his bold declaration about his work in the film referred to more than mere acting. While Backdraft concerns the drama surrounding estranged brothers on the trail of an arsonist, the film is largely remembered for its fiery action sequences, and Russell was game for taking some risks in shepherding Howard's film to fruition. Fortunately for the actor, he emerged from the experience in one piece, but had his work cut out for him in going toe to toe with one raging inferno after another.

Kurt Russell Performed His Own Stunts in 'Backdraft'

Backdraft made effective use of the latest and greatest in digital technology, ultimately nabbing an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects, but the film's jaw-dropping scenes involving firefighting required extensive state-of-the-art pyrotechnics--and actors unafraid to get dangerously close to the flames. Enter Kurt Russell who, playing the fearless Stephen "Bull" McCaffrey, took an equally fearless approach to performing his own stunts. "I could take a lot of heat," he told Entertainment Weekly in the previously linked source. "It was a bitch and a half."

To create Backdraft's explosive action, Ron Howard and his crew of technical wizards pulled out all the stops in prioritizing the use of practical effects. "The fire was all in-camera," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "We had gas burners and fire retardants and a team of 10 Chicago firefighters around us at all times with extinguishers at the ready, and they needed to move in at times. No matter how well planned, we just never knew when the fire was going to get away from us. And it did on occasion."

Russell and his co-stars, particularly William Baldwin and Scott Glenn, didn't escape the dangerous sequences completely unscathed. Rather than wholly relying on stunt performers for some of the film's most intense and dynamic imagery, the trio of actors went all in for the sake of authenticity. "All of us got burned every day," Russell said. "Billy got set on fire twice. I got set on fire three times. Scott got fried once."

For their dangerous but admirable commitment to the film, Russell, Baldwin, and Glenn received well-deserved credit as stunt performers. As Howard recalls, firefighter consultants working on Backdraft were especially impressed with Russell, praising his dedication and willingness to take risks. "What Kurt did during those fires scared the crap out of me," the director admitted.

Kurt Russell Caught Wind of 'Backdraft' From Tom Cruise

With his work in Backdraft ranking among his proudest achievements as an actor, Kurt Russell has Tom Cruise to thank for the 1991 thriller landing on his radar. During a fortuitous flight to Catalina Island, Cruise tried courting Russell to play a role in Days of Thunder, but the latter wasn't interested. Shifting gears, the younger actor mentioned a screenplay he'd read about brotherly firefighters in Chicago, leading an intrigued Russell to pursue the project.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly after Backdraft's release, Ron Howard revealed he initially envisioned Cruise and Russell as Brian and Stephen McCaffrey, respectively. While Cruise ultimately passed on the opportunity, only to team with Howard a short time later on Far and Away, Russell's enthusiasm landed him the film's lead role. "He was born to play this part," Howard said. Given the penchant Cruise would later develop for performing death-defying stunts, one can't help but wonder if he regretted turning down Backdraft upon seeing the kinds of daredevil theatrics Russell and William Baldwin engaged in.

When Backdraft hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend in 1991, it raked in $15 million — a holiday record for a film that wasn't a sequel — and capped its theatrical run with $152 million worldwide. As Kurt Russell's biggest hit to date, Backdraft's success served as a much-needed boost for the actor and his career. Though he had been working consistently for decades, his starring roles prior to Ron Howard's thriller largely amounted to what would become beloved cult classics, like Escape From New York, The Thing, and Big Trouble in Little China, that had initially stumbled at the box office. Considering the level of passion and gritty work ethic Russell put into Backdraft, it's only fitting that he would reap the benefits of headlining a number one hit.

Hot on the heels of the 1991 hit, Russell embarked on a run of box office crowdpleasers throughout the 1990s, including the neo-Western Tombstone, Roland Emmerich's Stargate, Executive Decision, and the tense thriller Breakdown, further cementing his bankability as a leading man and affirming the notion that he wasn't to be taken for granted as a dedicated performer. Given his career trajectory after Backdraft, it's conceivable that the success of the film marked a turning point in Russell's impressive body of work, paving the way for many of the great opportunities that came his way in subsequent decades.

Backdraft not only served as a consequential box office hit for Russell, but also a venture into more dramatic territory. Having been well-established as an action star with comedic and romantic chops to boot, Russell's portrayal of a selfless Chicago firefighter displayed levels of emotional heft and depth he wasn't previously known for, and he effectively balanced the character's often cavalier attitude towards danger with the inherently sensitive nature of a man regularly faced with tragedy and loss. Ultimately, it wasn't lost on the actor that Backdraft signaled a shift in his performative evolution. "I think I’m moving up the ladder," he said upon the film's release. "I've grown a lot as an actor in the last five years."

Backdraft is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

