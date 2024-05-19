The Big Picture Kurt Russell played professional baseball before turning to acting.

Everyone knows and loves Kurt Russell. The Escape From New York star's acting career has spanned seven decades and more than 100 roles, including fan favorites in John Carpenter's The Thing, Tombstone, Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, and most recently, Apple TV+'s Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. However, in his long and storied Hollywood career, the only one of his films to achieve a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is The Battered Bastards of Baseball, a heartwarming 2014 documentary that serves as a love letter not only to his father but also the sport of baseball.

Kurt Russell Played Professional Baseball

Kurt's father, Bing Russell, had his own lengthy acting career, appearing in a number of TV shows and movies during the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, including The Magnificent Seven, Dick Tracy, and Bonanza. Bing was also a lifelong baseball fan, a passion that eventually led to him owning his own minor-league team, the Portland Mavericks. Netflix's The Battered Bastards of Baseball chronicles the brief but memorable history of the Mavericks, a motley group of castoffs and misfits who challenged the status quo and rattled the very foundation of Major League Baseball's minor-league system.

Bing Russell's love affair with baseball started as a child in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he served as a bat boy during spring training for the legendary New York Yankees teams of the 1930s and '40s. He became an unofficial mascot of sorts for the club, befriending such greats as Lefty Gomez and Joe DiMaggio, and even received a homerun bat from the legendary Lou Gehrig. This charmed childhood ensured that baseball would always be a big part of Bing's life, and he pursued his own professional career with the Carrollton Hornets of the low-level Georgia-Alabama League until an injury forced him to focus on acting. Despite the unceremonious end to his baseball career, Bing still passed his love of the game along to his children, including his only son, Kurt.

By the time he was 12, Kurt Russell was already working as an actor, but just like his father, his true love was baseball. Even while starring in such Disney hits as The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969) and The Barefoot Executive (1971), Kurt continued to chase his baseball dreams. In 1971, he played 51 games for the Bend Rainbow, a Class-A affiliate of the California Angels, hitting .283 as a switch-hitting second baseman. He made the jump to Double-A ball with the El Paso Sun Kings in 1973 and played for the Mavericks that same year, but he suffered a torn rotator cuff in his throwing arm just six games into the season, effectively making him a full-time actor. While father and son both having their baseball dreams dashed by injury would make for a sad ending, the Russell family's baseball journey was just getting started.

Kurt Russell's Father Brings Baseball Back to Portland in the Netflix Documentary

Following the 1972 season, the Portland Beavers of the Pacific Coast League left town to become the Spokane Indians, opening up the territory for a new team. Bing Russell seized the opportunity and paid $500 to purchase the rights to the Portland Mavericks, a new independent Class-A franchise in the short-season Northwest League. The Battered Bastards of Baseball, which was directed by Bing's grandsons, Chapman and Maclain Way, details Bing's unconventional efforts to revitalize the Portland market. He made certain that the Mavericks lived up to their name, shunning standard business practices to prioritize fun above all else. He kept corporate sponsorship away from the field, encouraged overzealous celebrations, and condoned playful trash talk. Games became parties, and the locals ate it up, shattering attendance records. The team also grabbed national headlines when Bing named 24-year-old Lanny Moss the first female general manager in professional baseball.

Bing welcomed anyone who shared his love for the sport. He selected his players from open tryouts, assembling a team of has-beens and never-weres who no one else wanted. He also kept an expanded 30-man roster to give as many players a chance as possible, and that included his own son. After recovering from his shoulder injury, Kurt Russell joined his father and the Mavericks for their inaugural 1973 season, serving as a designated hitter and team executive.

Unfortunately, Kurt's shoulder never fully recovered, and he hit a paltry .229 in his short stint with the Mavericks. Even though he knew his baseball career was finished, he loved every second of his time in Portland, and he provides the documentary with his first-hand recollections of the upstart team's antics, as well as his father's baseball obsession. Kurt glowingly talks about how his father had a batting cage in the backyard, kept the living room free of furniture so that they could practice taking ground balls inside, and created an extensive written exam on proper situational baseball. A true highlight of the film is seeing clips of the instructional videos Bing produced on baseball fundamentals, which feature a young Kurt demonstrating the techniques.

The Portland Mavericks Were a Hit on the Field and With Fans

The Portland Mavericks had a remarkable five-year run, winning four division titles and losing in the championship series three times. In 1977, their final season in existence, the Mavericks drew a record 125,300 fans for their 33 home games. The success did not go unnoticed. Major League Baseball saw the resurgence in Portland and reclaimed the market, bumping the independent Mavericks in favor of a new Portland Beavers squad for the Pacific Coast League. Bing Russell took the matter to arbitration and received $206,000 in compensation for being forced to surrender the territory. The following season, the Beavers drew 30,000 fewer fans than the Mavericks in twice as many home games. Baseball in Portland was never quite the same.

The Battered Bastards of Baseball takes its title from a line in Ball Four, Jim Bouton's revealing 1970 book that exposed many of baseball's dirty secrets and got him blackballed. During his exile from the Major Leagues, Bouton pitched two seasons for the Mavericks, and his words provide a fitting name for a documentary about such a neglected bunch of nonconformist oddballs. Anyone who watches the film will have a new appreciation for the Portland Mavericks, a minor, but magical, footnote in baseball history.

The Battered Bastards of Baseball is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

