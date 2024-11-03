Kurt Russell’s career renaissance was one of the more delightful and welcome storylines in the film industry during the 2010s. While he rose to stardom in the 80s and early 90s, throughout the 2000s, Russell played mostly smaller roles —some that were often the best parts of their films, like in Sky High — or took on parts in films that didn’t necessarily cross over to the mainstream public, such as his turn in Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof. However, in 2015, the actor starred in two Westerns back-to-back that showcased his talents and also became two of the most talked about films of the year: Bone Tomahawk and The Hateful Eight.

Kurt Russell Was Perfect for Both ‘Bone Tomahawk’ and ‘The Hateful Eight’

Close

S. Craig Zahler’s directorial debut feature, Bone Tomahawk, was released in October of 2015, and a re-teaming between Russell and the aforementioned Tarantino for The Hateful Eight hit cinemas in December of the same year. Both films are examples of the modern Western, and both show off their directors’ respective strengths brilliantly. Zahler’s pacing and character work are on full display in the slow burn majority of Bone Tomahawk, while Tarantino’s writing has arguably never been more front and center, with The Hateful Eight taking place almost entirely in one location, requiring well-written characters and intriguing interactions to propel the plot forward and keep the audience engaged in the film’s mysteries.

A big part of what makes both of these films great is the presence of Kurt Russell, who impressively manages to stand out and bring a distinct energy to both films despite them featuring terrific casts — specifically The Hateful Eight with its typical Tarantino-style ensemble. Russell plays off of the 'man’s man' image that is associated with him from his work in the 1980s, perfectly fitting into the modern Western while adding new wrinkles to that persona. Of course, this is not a genre that Russell is unfamiliar with (see 1993’s Tombstone and 1964's Guns of Diablo for more), but the way he uses his physicality and gruffness to portray the brutish, short-tempered, and not-always-too-bright John Ruth in The Hateful Eight adds him to the long list of incredibly memorable Tarantino characters. While Sheriff Franklin Hunt in Bone Tomahawk is a more subtle performance, simply matching the respective tone of the film, Russell still plays to his strengths, this time being able to exemplify a toughness and an unwillingness to quit against almost impossible odds in the more grim setting of Bone Tomahawk, where his character ends up being pushed to the absolute limits.

Comparing ‘Bone Tomahawk’ and ‘The Hateful Eight’

While both films are more gritty modern Westerns and were released a matter of weeks apart, there are still plenty of differences that separate them. For one, as is reflected in the performance of Russell, the films' tones are significantly different. Bone Tomahawk’s ending certainly picks up the pace, but a lot of its runtime is more methodically and depressingly set in the realistic Texas wilderness, with small injuries that may have been glossed over in other films playing a large role in the plot, and the conversations being generally more quiet, often around a campfire. While The Hateful Eight is also a largely conversation-based film, its dialogue is very distinctly Tarantino’s, offering more humorous character interactions and memorable single one-liners throughout, and as a whole has a lighter tone, though the comedy is still dark, as would be expected.

Both films also tackle Western tropes and put a new spin on them. The films are not entirely different, and beyond the shared Kurt Russell inclusion, they both maintain a fairly innocuous R-rating without much violence for a majority of the runtime, before their endings, at which point they both go all out in intensely brutal and bloody scenes that are bound to catch most audience members off guard (though again, tonally they differ; as Bone Tomahawk’s is much more horrifying, while The Hateful Eight's follows in the Tarantino style of the violence being more comically excessive). Ultimately, Bone Tomahawk and The Hateful Eight are two of the most talked about and stylistically interesting Westerns of the past decade, and part of their success can certainly be attributed to the stellar performances put in by Kurt Russell in both.

Bone Tomahawk is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix