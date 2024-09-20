Last month, we received a glut of news including the headline that Michelle Pfeiffer had joined the cast of The Madison, which was being billed as the sequel series to Yellowstone. Suits star Patrick J. Adams also boarded the cast sooner after, but prior to the announcement, there was speculation that Kurt Russell was in negotiations to board the project too. Nearly two months later, all has gone quiet on that front, and an update has come from an unlikely source.

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, who has been in negotiations to join a follow-up to the series, may have let slip to Country Living that Russell has officially boarded The Madison, while also confirming that the show would be totally independent of Yellowstone. While we await official word from Paramount, this seems as solid intel as we can get for the time being.

“I finished another season of Yellowstone. Taylor did a great job at accomplishing it. There’s a lot going on and I think the audience will hopefully like that. The Madison is Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell—that’s totally separate—and there’s really no final, you know, decision from anyone yet, so I don’t really know. We shall see.”

What is 'The Madison' About?

Pfeiffer plays a mother who, while grappling with a tragic loss as the matriarch of a New York family, finds herself heading a group transplanted to the rural and rugged landscape of Montana. Joining Pfeiffer, Russell and Adams are Elle Chapman as Pfeiffer's daughter Paige; Beau Garrett as Abigail, the second daughter; and Amiah Miller as Abigail's eldest child. A few weeks back, Lost star Matthew Fox was also cast in the series as Paul, a bachelor with a love for the outdoors.

At the time the spin-off was announced, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy celebrated the incredible success of the Yellowstone series, teasing more to follow:

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of '1883' and '1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

