When you think about actors who are the epitome of cool, Kurt Russell is around the top of every list. He's been on TV and theater screens since the 1960s, but at age 72 he's still a megastar, whether it be from recent roles in films like F9 or The Christmas Chronicles, or the new Apple TV+ Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Kurt Russell has done it all. He was a child Disney actor; he's shown up on Gunsmoke and Gilligan's Island, and he's been a badass action icon in movies like Tango & Cash, Tombstone, and Executive Decision. His best work has always been with director John Carpenter. The duo have worked together many times, creating classics such as Escape from New York and Big Trouble in Little China. No matter what, even if they were to work again, their greatest collaboration will always be The Thing. R.J. MacReady is Russell's best role, but it's one that he nearly didn't get. A dozen names — including some surprisingly big ones —‚ were looked at before Carpenter decided Kurt Russell was the right choice all along.

John Carpenter and Kurt Russell Worked Together Twice Before 'The Thing'

The first time Kurt Russell showed up in a movie it was as a 12-year-old. His role was very small, but he got to work with Elvis Presley of all people in It Happened at the World's Affair. He was a teen Disney star later in the decade and into the '70s with movies like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes. Then everything changed thanks to John Carpenter, who ironically cast Russell to play Elvis Presley in the 1979 TV Film Elvis. Russell was so good as the King of Rock and Roll that he was nominated for an Emmy.

Two years later came 1981's Escape From New York. It's a role Carpenter had to fight for Russell to get. As the director once told David Weiner for It Came From..., the film's distributors, AVCO Embassy Pictures, weren't sold on the actor playing a hero. They labeled him as "just the Disney kid." Carpenter defended Russell, saying: "He can play this. He can play anything. Believe me, he can play anything. He played Elvis, he can play Snake Plissken."

Several Big Names Were Almost Cast as R.J. MacReady in 'The Thing'

If R.J. MacReady isn't Kurt Russell's best character, it's Snake Plissen, the gruff prisoner released into an apocalyptic world to save the President (Donald Pleasence) in Escape from New York. It only seemed fitting that the next year, when Carpenter began casting The Thing, a reimagining of 1951's The Thing From Another World, he would turn to Kurt Russell again. That didn't happen. It's something co-producer Stuart Cohen wrote about in his blog The Original Fan. According to Cohen, Carpenter was torn between making The Thing an ensemble piece or casting a big star. As Carpenter and Russell had already worked together twice, they both wanted to keep their options open. With Russell returning not likely, the casting process for R.J. MacReady began.

According to Stuart Cohen, several huge names were considered. Topping the list was Jeff Bridges. If anyone else other than Kurt Russell could have pulled it off, it's the Dude. Other heavyweights like Nick Nolte and Christopher Walken were thought of as well, but they were either unavailable or passed. Cohen wrote that many saw The Thing as a "B" movie, and it wasn't until they read the script that their opinion changed. Sam Shepard liked the screenplay, but talks with him didn't go very far. There was also interest in Kris Kristofferson. Tom Atkins read for it, and other names like Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, Tim McIntyre, and Peter Coyote weren't excited about being in a monster movie. Brian Dennehy and Jack Thompson were strongly considered as well, but none of them got the part.

Kurt Russell Is the Best Part About 'The Thing'

Stuart Cohen wrote that John Carpenter didn't decide to return to Kurt Russell until the day they left for filming. Russell was the last actor cast. It was so late in the process that, in the first act, when MacReady is flying the helicopter, it's actually the helicopter pilot playing MacReady. Carpenter pointed out to Cohen that it was an occasion "where he filmed the costume before he filmed the actor."

You can take your pick on whether R.J. MacReady or Snake Plissken is Kurt Russell's best character, but MacReady is the best for the movie he's in. The original The Thing From Another World is more of an ensemble piece, and while John Carpenter's The Thing has some great supporting actors, like Keith David and Wilford Brimley, Russell is the star. The actor plays MacReady as a hero in charge, but without being over-the-top and making himself the center of attention. With The Thing's wild story, and those practical effects from Rob Bottin like we had never seen before, it would have been easy for MacReady to become a more outlandish trope of a character. Instead, MacReady is mostly played as calm and in control. It's easy to see why he becomes the de facto leader. He also keeps the film grounded. Kurt Russell took a project that had some of the most shocking things you'll ever see and made his character the most memorable part of the whole thing.

