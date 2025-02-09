Sometimes, an actor has to draw a line in the sand, and if it were an up-and-coming young performer or someone trying to get his foot in the door, so to speak, then it would be a completely unique situation. But when you're Kurt Russell, and you've already risen to the top level of Hollywood stardom in a variety of roles ranging from westerns to tough guy thrillers, then it is something else. So when director Richard Donner came to the celebrated leading man to star in his 1985 fantasy drama Ladyhawke, Russell said no. It's not that he said no to Donner that is unusual. Actors turn down roles all the time for a variety of reasons. But Russell's reason for passing on Donner is hilarious.

Why Did Kurt Russell Say No to ‘Ladyhawke’ and Richard Donner?