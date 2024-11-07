A couple of things have cemented Kurt Russell as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. First, he has enormous range, showing an ability to play the lead role in the horror classic The Thing, the quirky action thriller Big Trouble in Little China, and the top-notch Western Tombstone. He also has an affable demeanor, rugged good looks, and an all-American smile. Finally, he found a lifelong acting partner in the brilliant Goldie Hawn, who makes him better as a performer - especially when they worked together in the 1987 rom-com Overboard. The story is about a widower with four rambunctious young boys who claims to be the husband of an ultra-rich woman after she gets amnesia. The wacky premise works because of Russell and his easy-going manner. It is a testament to the actor's likability that he is underhanded, and we still want him to succeed.

What is 'Overboard' About?

Russell plays Dean Proffitt, a carpenter/handyman and the father of four young boys. With his wife recently deceased, he struggles as a single father. After working on a yacht for Joanna Stayton (Hawn), he sees her on the news after she has fallen off the boat and is in the hospital psych ward recovering from amnesia. Her real husband, Grant Stayton III (Edward Herrmann), takes the opportunity to escape her demanding and pretentious nature. But Dean sees an attractive blonde who could be a new mother to his children. He brings her home, renames her "Annie," and convinces her that she is his wife. It's incredibly deceitful, but Russell's easy charm on-screen makes it hard to view him as anything more than a desperate dad.

We Should View Russell as a Villain, But He Is Too Charming in 'Overboard'

With hits like Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, Valentine's Day, and The Princess Diaries, the late director Garry Marshall specialized in romantic comedy, making him a natural choice for Overboard. The combination of the silliness that he brings and Russell's winsome magnetism forces the audience to forget that Dean kidnaps Joanna and forces her into an indentured servitude situation to make his life more manageable. Taking advantage of her diagnosed brain injury is definitely a product of the 80s. And as problematic as his actions are, we still root for him to successfully pull one over and for the family to live happily ever after because it's virtually impossible not to love Russell in the role of Dean Proffitt.

Suppose you can overlook the kidnapping aspect, the extreme gaslighting, and how he gives Annie a "list of daily chores" going into the movie. In that case, it is a fun film highlighting the chemistry between one of the longest-lasting real-life relationships Hollywood has ever seen in Russell and Hawn. Plenty of heartwarming scenes almost demand that the viewer hold no ill will against Dean for wanting to give his four sons a mother and a stable home life. Russell shines as a desperate man jumping through hoops to keep the ruse alive. The fact that he starts falling in love with Joanna, which freaks him out, is an excellent bit of karma.

The Real-Life Dynamic Between Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Elevates 'Overboard'

You can't evaluate Kurt Russell's performance in Overboard without giving a nod to Goldie Hawn's hilarious turn. They are two sides of the same coin, and this movie is a prime example of a nearly 50-year relationship together on and off-screen. Though they never married, the longevity of their relationship is unheard of in the entertainment industry. They had only been together for a few years when they worked on Overboard, but play off each other effortlessly. The two had already worked together in Swing Shift, so they had an established whimsical rapport. Before that, she had proven comedic bona fides from her television days on Laugh-In. Russell honed his timing in light fare like Used Cars and The Best of Times. When he got the opportunity to work with his soulmate again, he jumped to put the story loosely based on real-life events on film.

The End Justifies the Means - Kind Of?

With all the levity and hijinks that turn into a romance, the question becomes, "Does the end justify the means?" Gaslighting is never okay, but Joanna/Annie was unhappy in her previous life. Russell excels as a man drowning as a single father whose boys desperately need Annie. The scene where Dean and Joanna are intimate for the first time is perfect, and Russell is so believable as her white knight that you wonder if everything would be better if he admitted the truth. Her desire to return to the Proffitt family after realizing how empty and soulless her debutante existence was makes it feel better. It makes for a beautiful 80s film that is Russell's best romantic comedy.

