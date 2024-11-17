One of the biggest misconceptions that is often made is that scary movies need to incorporate some sort of supernatural element. However, beyond pure horror films rooted in the genre’s core, movies that focus on something that the vast majority of the audience could relate to can be just as frightening. Distinct from the subgenre of slasher movies are home invasion thrillers, in which the sanctity of one’s home is undercut by the appearance of a seemingly unstoppable antagonist. While it initially appeared to be a fairly straightforward representation of these archetypes, the 1992 crime thriller Unlawful Entry uses the home invasion premise to create a more complex analysis of suburban anxieties.

Director Jonathan Kaplan may not have been a household name, but his work on the Academy Award-winning drama The Accused indicated that he could pull off very challenging sequences relating to trauma and abuse. More interesting within the production of Unlawful Entry were its two stars; Ray Liotta had fully embraced his persona as an anti-hero with Goodfellas and Something Wild, and Kurt Russell had transitioned away from the John Carpenter genre films of the 1990s by appearing in more realistic crime thrillers. As a result of the terrific performances by two of the most signature stars of the decades, Unlawful Entry is a cheeky, subversive twist on the home invasion thriller that succeeds in getting under the viewers’ skin.

What Is ‘Unlawful Entry’ About?

Unlawful Entry explores the life of a middle-class couple in Los Angeles after an attempted burglary in their home leaves them terrified. Michael Carr (Russell) had briefly attempts to fight off the robber, before local police officers Pete Davis (Liotta) and Roy Cole (Roger E. Mosley) arrived. He is then relieved when Pete returns to help settle the situation and speak to his wife, Karen (Madeleine Stowe) who shows signs of serious distress in the aftermath. Initially, Pete is a character who seems to have the couple’s best interests in mind, as he even goes out of his way to help them install a security system that could help prevent future burglaries. However, it’s after the three become well-acquainted that Michael recognizes that Pete has grown too obsessive about the situation. Pete is revealed to be an inherently violent person who uses the excuse of “self-defense” as a means to exert a brutal form of justice on whoever he deems guilty.

Unlawful Entry is brilliant because it shifts attention regarding what the main threat should be. Early on, Pete tells Michael and Karen that while the robbery was surprising, it was part of a series of break-ins in an otherwise safe community. He advises Michael to invest in an alarm system or a dog instead of firearms, suggesting that "the wrong people always get hurt." In this moment, Pete presents himself as a level-headed and trustworthy figure, a contrast to the darker side of his character that unfolds later. It eventually becomes clear that Pete has developed an obsession with Karen, thinking Michael is undeserving of her. Pete doesn’t just manipulate and terrorize Michael as a result, he eventually frames him for drug possession. He also ingratiates himself with Karen, presenting an alternative version of events that earns her sympathy and makes her see things from his perspective rather than her husband’s. There’s also the undercurrents of a sexual thriller, as Pete’s obsession with Karen suggests that he is sexually repressed, and can only exert his energy through acts of violence.

‘Unlawful Entry’ Features Incredible Performances From Kurt Russell and Ray Liotta

Liotta is perfectly cast in Unlawful Entry because the film wouldn’t work if he was devoid of charisma. The success of Unlawful Entry is that Pete only slowly reveals his intentions to be malicious; initially, his willingness to go above and beyond to help Michael and Karen prepare for any future crisis suggests that he is simply a lonely, dispirited officer who hasn’t been given the opportunity to show his merit. The brilliance of the performance is that this is the exact image that Pete has constructed for himself; it's only after taking Michael on a ride along and nearly beating the man who broke into the Carrs' home half to death that Pete reveals his true colors. Although Unlawful Entry is relatively tame in showing moments of shocking violence early on compared to other crime thrillers, the scene involving Pete lashing out wouldn’t have been nearly as effective if it wasn’t the film’s first true touch with brutality.

Russell manages to show a different side of his abilities by playing a much more subdued, average character who doesn’t have the inherently heroic qualities of his roles in the John Carpenter films that he built his career on. The brilliance of casting Michael as the center point of the crisis is that he is fully unprepared to deal with the consequences of his words; Michael claims to want to help track down the assailant and hold them accountable for the attack on his wife, but isn’t willing to go all the way when Pete provides him with that opportunity. Pete may have deemed this as a sign of cowardice, but in reality, Michael was able to show a more sensitive side of masculinity that doesn’t need violence to find strength. The connection he shares with Stowe is earnest and compelling, making the eventual trauma the pair goes through more compelling.

How Does ‘Unlawful Entry’ Compare To Other Home Invasion Thrillers?

Unlawful Entry is able to keep one foot grounded in reality before stretching the audience’s imagination for a more unbelievable scenario. Home invasion thrillers like Don’t Breathe, Panic Room, The Strangers, Funny Games, or even Us create tension by characterizing the threat as an unstoppable force of evil; comparatively, the robber in Unlawful Entry is merely a red herring for the real villains. Most home invasion thrillers would stop when the initial threat is resolved, but Unlawful Entry extends the premise to suggest that those who are quick to provide help may not have the best intentions. It’s this criticism of over policing and corrupt law enforcement that makes Unlawful Entry a more profound psychological thriller that holds up well today.

