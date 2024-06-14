From his rise to fame as a prolific Disney star to becoming one of Hollywood's most charismatic leading men, the marvelous Kurt Russell emerged as a true icon of the entertainment world. Starting with his film debut as a young boy who kicks Elvis Presley in the shin in It Happened at the Worlds Fair, Russell began an incredible acting journey that saw him starring in some of the most compelling films of the last several decades.

Today, with over sixty movies under his belt, Kurt Russell has amassed a filmography many actors could only dream of. Whether it's science fiction, action, comedy, or horror, Russell has starred in all of them. Over the years, he's involved himself in some truly remarkable and recognizable films that only get better and better the more times audiences see them. They're wildly entertaining movies made all the more perfect thanks to Russell's impeccable charm. So, in honor of this iconic thespian of the cinematic arts, let's look back at some of his most outstanding achievements, ranking them on how rewatchable they are.

10 'The Fox and the Hound' (1981)

Directed by Ted Berman, Richard Rich, and Art Stevens

Image via Walt Disney Studios

In this bittersweet animal adventure tale, The Fox and the Hound follows the unlikely friendship between a curious red fox named Tod and a loyal bloodhound named Cooper from their early adolescence to adulthood. Played by Keith Coogan and Corey Feldman as kids in the first act and then by Mickey Rooney and Kurt Russell as grown-ups in the second, it sees the pair as their tender bond becomes strained over the years as their roles as predator and prey slowly force them to become enemies.

The Fox and the Hound is an essential Disney animated classic all ages can enjoy. It's a heartbreaking but hopeful tale of the tragic decline of a friendship, but one that ends on a tender high note and inspires its viewers with a powerful message that although some bonds will never last forever, they at least can still be cherished and never forgotten. For his part, Russell plays an adult Cooper in the latter half of the film. Despite only being a voice performance, he brings so much depth and emotion to this loveable canine, adding believability through the power of his vocal expressions to express how torn up Cooper is between his loyalty to his owner and his desire to protect his friend Tod.

9 'Overboard' (1987)

Directed by Gary Marshall

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Overboard is a hilarious 1980s Rom-Com that sees Kurt Russell and his long-time life partner Goldie Hawn playing Joann and Dean, two opposites from different backgrounds who absolutely despise each other. However, when the wealthy socialite Joann suddenly experiences amnesia after an unfortunate boating accident, her disgruntled ex-carpenter Dean pretends to be her husband as a way to get back at her for refusing to pay him for his work. As the two begin to experience the life of a dysfunctional married couple, they soon find value in each other, and an unlikely romance begins to bloom.

While an odd premise, Overboard makes up for its absurdity with its impressive humor and the incredible chemistry between its two main leads. Russell and Hawn make for a remarkable and hilarious on-screen duo. They expertly play a bickering odd couple that no one would expect would get together but eventually learn to make it work. While not as memorable as some more iconic romantic comedies, Overboard is still a delight to watch, especially for viewers who enjoy seeing this real-life couple hilariously playing off each other.

8 'Stargate' (1994)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Before directing some of the most thrilling disaster movies of all time, filmmaker Roland Emmerich took audiences to exciting new worlds with his sci-fi action adventure flick Stargate, starring Russell and James Spader. It follows a linguist and a team of US soldiers who, upon uncovering a mysterious teleportation device in the sands of Egypt, find themselves on a strange desert planet, home to an advanced sinister alien race with a culture similar to that of ancient Egyptian society.

While it's an admittedly cheesy and ridiculous premise, Stargate can't help but leave viewers satisfied by its impressive action and amazing spectacles. It's an entertaining story, full of gunfights, explosions, and eye-catching special effects. Once again bringing his tough-guy bravado to his action hero roles, Russell shines as the heroic special forces leader Col. Jack O'Neil, a capable commander who doesn't break a sweat as he saves the day from his formidable alien adversaries. Thrilling and visually stunning from beginning to end, this is one enjoyable flick from Russell's career that's hard to ignore.

7 'Death Proof' (2007)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Dimension Films

In this gritty homage to '70s and '80s Grindhouse flicks, Death Proof sees Kurt Russell giving a rare but memorable villain performance as the despicable fast-driving serial killer Stuntman Mike. Co-starring Zoë Bell, Rosario Dawson, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, it follows two groups of young women as they find themselves stalked by an unhinged stunt performer who's fitted his 1969 Dodge Charger to carry out his murderous deeds.

Thrilling, daring, and suspenseful, this high-octane action rollercoaster never lets up on the intensity. With remarkable stuntwork and exciting chase sequences, Death Proof is easily one of Russell's most pulse-pounding films, one that's still fun to experience, no matter how many rewatches. He brings his A-game in this unique antagonistic role, chewing every moment of screen time with his typical charm and a few memorable one-liners. While he's known more as a likable action hero, Russell easily slips into this chilling villain role without skipping a beat.

6 'Miracle' (2004)

Directed by Gavin O'Conner

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures

In this compelling biographical sports drama, Miracle tells an uplifting and inspiring tale about the human spirit and the determination to succeed that'll make anyone believe they can achieve the impossible. Kurt Russell stars as Herb Brooks, coach of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team who, despite all odds, led his men to an astounding victory against the unstoppable Soviet spuad.

Told with impressive detail and grounded performances, Miracle is an incredible retelling of one of the most iconic upsets in Olympic sports history. Russell flexes his dramatic acting chops here, giving depth and realism as he honors the real-life coach Herb Brooks, who unfortunately passed away from a car accident during the film's principal photography. Capturing Brooks' bravery and stern determination, he accurately portrays this inspiring figure who was instrumental in the U.S. hockey team's ultimate victory.

5 'Tango & Cash' (1989)

Directed by Andrey Konchalovskiy

Image via Warner Bros.

Tango & Cash is a 1989 satirical action comedy starring Kurt Russell and the one and only Sylvester Stallone. Set on the crime-ridden streets of Los Angeles, it sees the pair as capable LAPD detectives, Ray Tango and Gabe Cash, two of the best cops on the force, who find themselves working to clear their names when a ruthless drug baron (played by Jack Palance) frames them for a murder they didn't commit.

Wildly over-the-top, relentlessly funny, and brilliantly self-aware, Tango & Cash is a fantastic buddy-cop action comedy that leaves viewers laughing and cheering from start to finish. It's a hilarious film that embraces how ridiculous and clichéd it is, making audiences chuckle at many of its satirical jokes and meta lines. It's an incredibly enjoyable popcorn flick that can be seen again and again and still leave viewers cheering.

4 'Escape from New York' (1981)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Embassy Pictures

In one of their first significant collaborations, Kurt Russell and the legendary horror director John Carpenter teamed up to deliver Escape from New York, a wonderfully suspenseful action thriller cult classic that's become a staple of both men's careers. Set in a post-apocalyptic futuristic version of the United States, it sees Russell dawning his now iconic role as the reluctant anti-hero Snake Plissken, a former soldier turned bank robber who the government forces to rescue the U.S. President (Donald Pleasence) trapped somewhere in downtown Manhattan, which has since been turned into a supermax prison.

No Kurt Russell movie marathon is complete without Escape from New York. While not full of the most exciting action sequences, it's still a nail-biting, intense chase thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Over the years, it's garnered a strong cult following from fans who see it as one of Russell's most recognizable film roles.

3 'Tombstone' (1993)

Directed by George P. Cosmatos

Image via Buena Vista Productions

Not a stranger to the Western genre, Russell easily steps into the role of the legendary frontier lawman Wyatt Earp in George P. Costmatos' highly quotable and iconic Western epic Tombstone. Co-starring alongside Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday, it sees the two dishing out vigilante justice against a deadly cowboy gang in the crime-ridden town of Tombstone, Arizona.

Though highly romanticized and a bit over-the-top, Tombstone more than makes up for its ridiculousness with its incredible action sequences and memorable characters. Russell and Kilmer's chemistry on-screen has made this film such a cool and enduring classic over the years. Fans can't help but rewatch this fun and exciting flick, and it's easily one of the most recognizable westerns in the genre's history.

2 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via 20th Century Studios

Buckle up for one of the most fascinating and hilarious urban adventure movies ever, Big Trouble in Little China. Dawning his now iconic and likable role as the cocky, quick-witted truck driver Jack Burton, it follows Russell and his pals as they descend into the Chinatown underworld to save an innocent girl and stop a sinister ancient sorcerer from regaining his mortality and taking over the universe.

Though initially a box office flop upon release, Big Trouble in Little China has since become praised as a memorable cult classic thanks to its unique story, outstanding performances, and excellent comedy. It also sees Russell at the height of his charismatic powers, playing one of director John Carpenter's most iconic characters, and one that certainly leaves a lasting impression on viewers. It's a fun, adventurous, and one-of-a-kind action flick that wouldn't be the same without Kurt Russell and his commanding presence.

1 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

Anyone who calls themselves a die-hard Kurt Russell fan knows John Carpenter's The Thing is undoubtedly one of the duo's greatest collaborations. Set in an isolated Antarctic research outpost, it follows a capable U.S. helicopter pilot named R.J. MacReady (Russell) who takes command in a desperate struggle for survival after he and his comrades' base comes under attack by a hostile parasitic alien organism that can disguise itself as anyone it comes in contact with.

Haunting, suspenseful, and monumentally terrifying, The Thing is a horror masterpiece deserving the highest honors. It sees Russell at the top of his game, flawlessly portraying a resourceful and level-headed horror movie protagonist who's quick to make the audience root for his survival. Coupled with its ground-breaking effects, thrilling tension, and memorably gory kills, The Thing is a must-watch for any Kurt Russell fan. It's an incredible cinematic achievement that showcases some of the best acting of this talented star's entire career.