Nothing gets past Kurt Russell, especially coveted pieces of art. In a return to form from the various smooth-talking action figures he became known for starting in the 80s, Russell eats up the screen in the art heist film, The Art of the Steal. A fun crime caper full of cons, pranks, and chases; it's massively underrated, and a fantastic hang-out movie. Russell is in great company, starring alongside Matt Dillon, Jay Baruchel, Terence Stamp, and Jason Jones. Released in 2013, the film received favorable reviews from critics but was a box office dud, barely racking in over 2 million dollars.

The Art of the Steal is directed and written by Jonathan Sobol. Made in Canada and set in the freezing winter, the movie has a Midwest charm and comedy that fits Russell like a glove. As this is a heist movie about some of the most coveted art in the world, the film also travels around the globe and is visually beautiful as it visits Amsterdam and Romania, with old buildings and artifacts practically becoming characters themselves. But it's the chemistry between the crew of criminals that makes the movie so fun. As they sneak around the world in cars, trunks, and planes, each crook brings his own recipe for stealth. It's a majorly overlooked Kurt Russell movie and makes for a perfect crime caper.

What Is 'The Art of the Steal' About?

Image via Sony Pictures

Russell stars as con artist, Crunch Calhoun, an expert thief who's been in the business of stealing artwork from museums and galleries around the world for decades. In his latest endeavor, he teams up with his partner in crime, his half-brother, Nicky Calhoun. Played by Matt Dillon, the mission goes wrong, and Nicky sells out Crunch to the authorities without thinking twice so he can avoid prison time. After 9 years in a Polish prison, Crunch is released and is forced to be a motorcycle stuntman that finds him practically breaking a new bone every day. Barely getting by, he lives with his new girlfriend, Lola, and has taken the clumsy, nerdy Francie (Jay Baruchel) under his wing to teach him the ways of crime.

When he and his brother reconnect, they decide to pull off a risky heist and steal a coveted piece of artwork, with the fuzz breathing down their necks. Terence Stamp plays a world-famous thief, Samuel Winter, who is serving time by helping the authorities to catch the Calhouns in order to get his freedom. Jason Jones plays Agent Bick, the incapable agent chasing them alongside Winter. Christopher Diamantopoulos plays the larger than life, Guy de Cornet, an artist who can copy any painting and make it look like the real deal. Well-known Canadian actor, Kenneth Welsh, rounds out the crew as the dramatic and stealthy Uncle Paddy.

Kurt Russell Is a Suave, Action Leading Con Man

Close

Russell is the spitting image of his tough guy persona from 80s cult classic films, like the prison inmate Snake Plissken, in Escape from New York. He once again slips into a bad guy with a heart of gold like a glove, and Crunch is instantly a likable rascal from the get. Russell's best stunts come when he is on his motorcycle, working in a dingy nightclub where he is forced to get into crashes to entertain the audience. His physical comedy unmatched, Russell hobbles across the screen with an arm in a cast, and then in a neck brace. Stiffly moving from point A to point B, Russell's limited movements hit all the right notes, as he embraces self-depreciation in a lame bathrobe and slippers.

Once he decides to throw caution to the wind and rejoin his brother in stealing artwork, he and Dillon have an excellent chemistry, that adds to the growing layers of tension to the film. Throughout Dillon’s whole career, he’s walked a fine line between heroes and villains. Here, Dillon draws out sleaze as a cruel conman, and it’s an unsung and simply great supporting role within his filmography. His and Russell’s love-hate relationship raises the stakes of the movie, as it's unclear if they’ll ultimately betray one another. Another great moment of physical comedy comes during the middle of the heist as both Crunch and Nicky are getting smuggled into the U.S. in the trunk of a car. As Russell and Dillon are stuffed inside, side by side and bickering, they bring out childlike qualities in one another that elevate the comedy to new heights. But it's really Baruchel as Francie that gets most of the laughs.

Jay Baruchel Gives a Scene Stealing Performance

Image via Sony Pictures

While everyone offers their own flavor of comedy to The Art of the Steal, Baruchel carries the majority of the jokes on his back effortlessly. A go-to-Hollywood funny guy often in quirky supporting roles, Baruchel gets to shine here as a rookie thief in over his head. Chosen to be Crunch's apprentice, it appears he would rather be sitting alone at home instead of driving getaway cars filled with wanted criminals. His funniest scene comes when they have him go undercover as an Amish man to cross the Canadian border with Russell and Dillon hiding in the trunk.

With his flimsy beard falling off because of his sweat and nerves, Francie looses all his cool, and it's an epic meltdown courtesy of Baruchel. He's like an unhinged mad man unable to string together a sentence together, as Crunch and Nicky wince in the trunk, sure they'll be caught. Baruchel rambles off nonsense in his trademark nervous tremor as he hilariously tells the border patrol he’s in a musical production of “Witness.” Shown improvising the scene with many different excuses in the bloopers reel during the credits, Baruchel's comic timing is perfect.

‘The Art of the Steal’ Is a Crime Comedy Caper of Underdogs

Image via Sony Pictures

For those who love the Ocean's 11 trilogy, and the comradery among men who often act like boys in search of something greater, The Art of the Steal is the perfect companion. It's a celebration of the underdogs, and an exciting heist movie itself with all the crucial ingredients. Though the misfit crew is nowhere near the nobility of Robin Hood and stealing from the rich to give to the poor, they're still sticking it to the authorities, and it's impossible not to root for them. Terence Stamp's gravitas is irresistible as the once great criminal now held prisoner by the law to catch the very thieves he once was, and he adds new dimensions to the film as a friend and foe all at once. Stamp and Russell are electrifying opposite each other as two criminals trying to mastermind a great con, and Stamp’s menacing persona is a necessary thrill factor to a crime caper mostly played for laughs.

Director Jonothan Sobol embraces the beauty of the many breathtaking places the film shoots, and makes a visually stunning film littered with artwork. One of the most aesthetically pleasing scenes comes when the whole crew is sitting at the bar, and Cornet is describing one of the greatest art heists of all time, the stealing of the Mona Lisa a century earlier. For the flashback, Sobol transitions the film into a grainy black-and-white film and harnesses the quality of old, silent pictures. Ultimately The Art of the Steal is reminiscent of old, exciting crime capers that aren’t often seen in Hollywood anymore and embraces the painful, sweet ache of nostalgia.

The Art of the Steal is available to stream on Starz in the U.S.

WATCH ON STARZ