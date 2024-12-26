Kurt Russell’s long-time career in Hollywood has seen him share the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest talents: Meryl Streep, Sylvester Stallone, Samuel L. Jackson, Goldie Hawn, Raffles… Wait, sorry. You’ve never heard of Raffles? Raffles is a chimpanzee, you see, and they appear together in one of his earlier films, Disney's 1971 release, The Barefoot Executive. The film marks Russell's fourth Disney film, having first appeared in 1966's largely forgotten Follow Me, Boys! (which led to Walt Disney himself signing Russell to a 10-year contract), and only the second film in which he is the lead, following his role as Dexter Riley in The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes. But how would he fare with a monkey?

Image via Disney

The Barefoot Executive follows Steven Post (Kurt Russell), a mailroom clerk for UBC, a television network in desperate need of a hit. Steven inadvertently learns that a chimpanzee named Raffles, who his girlfriend Jennifer (Heather North) is taking care of, has a unique ability, one that might just help Steven move out of the mailroom onto something better. Raffles is able to discern which television programs will succeed, which he communicates by clapping his hands, and the programs destined to fail, which he blows raspberries at.

Raffles' first pick for success is a film called Devil Dan. Steven tries to tell the network executives that it will be a hit, but is brushed aside. Undaunted, Steven sneaks into the broadcast center and switches the reels so that Devil Dan is aired. The executives are enraged at Steven's antics, but he's proved right when Devil Dan is indeed a hit. Steven, claiming Raffles' picks as his own, soon has UBC at the top of the ratings, and is made vice president. The promotion doesn't sit well with the executives, concerned that Steven's (Raffles') perfect record will make their jobs unnecessary, and they set about to find out the secret behind his success. Do they? No spoilers here.

Close

The Barefoot Executive carries on from there in your typical Disney family-friendly way, but has a satirical edge to it not always associated with the House of Mouse. The chimpanzee gimmick is better than you'd expect, and Russell isn't upstaged by Raffles ("Never work with children or animals," the famed quote attributed to W.C. Fields, thankfully, doesn't apply here). The slapstick moments are genuinely hilarious, especially one where Roger (John Ritter), the office sycophant, sees a bunch of bananas in Steven's apartment, and attributes Steven's talents to bananas being brain food, leading to the executives gorging themselves on them.