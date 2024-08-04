The Big Picture Kurt Russell accidentally smashed a $40,000 antique in a scene in The Hateful Eight.

Despite the mishap, Jennifer Jason Leigh's genuine reaction was captured on camera and made the final cut.

The Martin Museum no longer loans guitars to film productions due to the incident with Kurt Russell.

Spontaneity and improvisation can do wonders for a film. By adding personal flourishes through dialogue and physicality, or going completely off-script in ways that surprise and enrich, actors who trust their instincts in the heat of the moment can often boost performances and narratives. Every once in a while, however, acting on those impulses can have unintended consequences. Such was the case during a moment in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, when Kurt Russell, true to form as the rough and rugged John "The Hangman" Ruth, unexpectedly yanked what he thought was a prop out of co-star Jennifer Jason Leigh's hands and smashed it to pieces. If Leigh's immediate and genuine reaction of yelling "Whoa!" multiple times is any indication, people on Tarantino's set were shocked given the fact that the prop wasn't a prop at all, but a genuine 19th-century antique worth a pretty penny.

The Hateful Eight Release Date December 25, 2015 Director Quentin Tarantino Cast Demián Bichir , Michael Madsen , James Parks , Dana Michelle Gourrier , Lee Horsley , Gene Jones Runtime 182 minutes

Kurt Russell Destroyed a 150-Year-Old Antique While Filming 'The Hateful Eight'

When Jennifer Jason Leigh, as Daisy Domergue, sat down to sing and strum "Jim Jones at Botany Bay" in The Hateful Eight, she did so with an authentic Martin guitar that was made in the 1860s at $40,000. Per Tarantino's request, the actress was going to play the guitar and perform her own singing, a proposal that she initially found intimidating. Leigh, however, got privileged access to the guitar and learned how to play the song from start to finish with the help of an instructor. But when it came time to shoot the scene, which Tarantino opted to capture in an uninterrupted take, Kurt Russell capped off the touching musical moment with a real bang.

"I thought we were going to trade out guitars," Leigh told Billboard. "And Kurt thought it was a dummy guitar. And I don't think Quentin knew that it was the vintage instrument, either." One can only imagine what went through Leigh's mind in the moments before and after Russell smashed the beloved guitar to pieces, as she appeared to try to interrupt at the last second and then looks worriedly off-camera once the damage had been done. Upon discovering he'd destroyed an honest-to-God 150-year-old antique, Russell was devastated. "When he found out, his eyes literally welled up," Leigh recalled. Fortunately for the film, the incident was captured on camera, but for the good folks at the Martin Museum, the mishap proved consequential.

The Martin Museum No Longer Loans Guitars To Film Productions

According to Jennifer Jason Leigh, representatives for the Martin Museum generously offered to provide The Hateful Eight with another guitar after their $40,000 piece of history was destroyed, but comments from the museum's director, Dick Boak, tell a different story. "We want to make sure that people know that the incident was very distressing to us," he said. "We've been remunerated for the insurance value, but it's not about the money. It's about the preservation of American musical history and heritage." As a result of Kurt Russell's unfortunate blunder, the museum no longer provides film productions with guitars. If there's any silver lining to what happened, it's that the incident--along with Jennifer Jason Leigh's genuine reaction--made the film's final cut and is forever frozen in time. "It ended up being great for the scene," the actress admitted.

The Hateful Eight is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

