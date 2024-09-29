A violent storm brews off the coast of Puerto Rico, and the entire state is hot and sticky in anticipation of its arrival. However, in Miami, another kind of violent storm rocks the city. The Mean Season is a 1985 thriller set against the backdrop of the Miami hurricane season; starring Kurt Russell, Mariel Hemingway, and Richard Jordan the film is a gripping take on the serial killer horror sub-genre. And though The Mean Season predates the boom of serial killer films which the release of The Silence of The Lambs inspired, it contains a lot of the same themes audiences would appreciate in later entries in the genre. But despite being a tense and horrifying thriller, audiences at the time didn't seem to show up, let alone care for it. The Mean Season would go on to make less than its budget at the box office and has stayed largely buried, even today.

'The Mean Season' Tackles the Exploitative Nature of True Crime Media

The Mean Season explores the exploitative nature of true crime coverage in the media through Malcolm Anderson (Russell), a journalist hoping to leave his career covering crime and murders, but finds himself caught up in the Numbers Killer (Jordan) after he writes about his first victim. The Mean Season, like Zodiac, focuses on the tension between the news industry's obligation to inform the public and its obligation to make money. Based on the novel In The Heat of The Summer by John Katzenbach, the film has unique insight into the inner workings of the journalism industry. The film utilizes shots of the literal machines used to print newspapers as transitions between scenes to really hammer home the mechanic nature of true crime journalism. Anderson goes from a journalist who simply reports the news, to a man who becomes the news after the Numbers Killer establishes him as his main contact. This story could make his career — but it also begins with the death of an innocent teenage girl. The Mean Season questions the apathetic voyeurism required to make a career out of this kind of reporting without resorting to it itself. The audience never becomes witness to any of the victims' deaths directly, and while Anderson is visibly disgusted when he sees the bodies, other reporters and photographers leap at the chance to get their shot.

'The Mean Season' Echoes Later Serial Killer Flicks

The Mean Season, despite pre-dating most popular entries into the genre, feels like it's in conversation with other serial killer movies. The Miami setting is reminiscent of Dexter at times. Then there's the film's finale, which takes place during a hurricane after the Numbers Killer threatens Anderson at his home, which feels reminiscent of Red Dragon's final moments. Strangely enough, while The Mean Season predates both Red Dragon film adaptations, In The Heat of the Summer was released a year after Red Dragon's original novel. Which, while certainly wasn't enough time for John Katzenbach to have taken inspiration, does make for quite the thematic double feature.

The film's similarities to David Fincher's 2007 Zodiac also make for interesting comparisons. While the Numbers Killer is undoubtedly inspired by the real Zodiac Killer and his relationship with the press during his crimes, both films benefit from being adapted from works written by real journalists. Fincher's own film is based on Zodiac, a true-crime book written by San Francisco Chronicle cartoonist, Robert Graysmith. Fincher presents Graysmith as a journalist so obsessed with deciphering the truth of the Zodiac's identity that he ruins relationships in his own life. The Mean Season explores similar themes through the domestic struggle between Anderson and his long-time girlfriend Christine (Hemingway), as she begs him to leave the career that makes him miserable. Despite this, he can't seem to take the leap because of the attention the case brings him, and the obligation he feels towards seeing it through.

While audiences at the time didn't appreciate The Mean Season for what it was, the film had its finger on the pulse of a horror sub-genre that would explode only six years later. With the boom of true crime blogs, podcasts, and streaming series, audiences are just now beginning to grasp the exploitative nature of an industry hell-bent on taking their money and selling them other people's tragedies. Perhaps theater-goers in 1985 weren't exactly ready for that kind of conversation; but regardless, The Mean Season is a tense and gripping example of a horror sub-genre that has since shoved it to the back of the shelf.

The Mean Season is currently available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

