It's finally official — Netflix has just given Kurt Sutter's Western drama The Abandons the green light, giving it a straight-to-series order with the debut season set to include 10 episodes. Sutter will serve as the showrunner and executive producer under his SutterInk banner.

Akin to his breakthrough project Son's of Anarchy, Sutter's The Abandons will explore themes of crime, outlaws on a seemingly good cause, as well as family bonds, but the series differs in its set time. The Abandons will play out in the Old West. Netflix has released a comprehensive plotline that reads:

"The Abandons is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of diverse outlier families in their pursuit of Manifest Destiny. The series explores the corrupt force of wealth and power that covets their land and attempts to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

While The Abandons will be Sutter's first series to launch on a streaming platform, it won't be his first streaming project. The three-time Emmy nominee began his relationship with Netflix in 2019 shortly after he was ousted from Sons of Anarchy offshoot, Mayans M.C (which he co-created with Elgin James) for inappropriate set behavior which he openly admitted. Netflix later tapped him to helm the period horror movie This Beast as writer and director which marks his feature directorial debut. Netflix is yet to set a release date for the Blumhouse-produced movie said to be inspired by the tale of The Beast of Gévaudan.

Making a western project has been Sutter's passion for a long time even before he made it big with Sons Of Anarchy — the motorcycle gang show where he also stepped in front of the camera in the role of Otto. In an interview with Deadline, Sutter revealed how that passion was reawakened after he saw HBO's Deadwood. He further revealed that he finally got around to conceiving the idea for The Abandons after re-watching the iconic western series, Bonanza during the COVID lockdown period. Thus, The Abandons is the brainchild of Sutter's inspiration from Deadwood and Bonanza.

Sutter's first notable project was the FX crime drama The Shield. His stint at FX also saw his involvement with The Bastard Executioner, however, his most successful remains Sons Of Anarchy and its spin-off Mayans M.C., the latter of which was recently renewed for a fifth season. Sutter is also known for penning the script for the 2015 sports drama film, South Paw.

News of The Abandons' order to series comes about a year after word first got out that Sutter was developing the western series for Netflix, and with this latest update, the coming weeks are set to reveal more relevant details about the series as plans for production kick-off. As always, stay tuned at Collider for timely updates on the western series as they come.

Netflix is yet to set a premiere date for The Abandons.