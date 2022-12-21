One of Hindi cinema’s most renowned filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj hasn’t directed one of his trademark quirky crime comedies in quite some time. But the new film Kuttey ("Dogs,” in Hindi) is here to fill that void. Bhardwaj co-wrote Kuttey with his son, Asmaan Bhardwaj, who is making his directorial debut with the film, which received a first trailer this week.

Tonally similar to a Quentin Tarantino movie — this is the second time in as many months that we’ve had a Hindi homage to Tarantino — Kuttey traces the misadventures of three gangs of outlaws tailing a van carrying millions in cash. Bullets fly as the gangs cross paths, only to discover that they’re all fighting for the same bone.

The trailer begins and ends with a standoff between the cops and robbers, with one character calling for a stalemate but being betrayed. The rain-soaked visuals (and the instantly recognizable musical cue right at the end) will remind fans of the cult classic Kaminey, directed by the elder Bhardwaj. The plot is deliberately murky, probably to keep the surprises intact, but the language is gleefully profane and the violence joyously gratuitous.

Kuttey features a murderer’s row of Bollywood acting talent, including Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj, and the icons Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah — the latter two being Vishal’s regular collaborators. While Kapoor and Madan are relative newcomers, having been around for about a decade or so, Sensharma is a respected performer who recently appeared in Netflix’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ajeeb Daastaans, and in Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries - 26/11. Mishra was recently seen in Prime Video’s political drama series Tandav, and in the thriller Anek. Tabu has starred in two of Bollywood’s biggest theatrical hits of 2022 — Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Shah, meanwhile, is an elder statesman who Western audiences might recognize from his supporting role in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

The elder Bhardwaj is perhaps best known for his trilogy of Shakespeare adaptations — Maqbool (Macbeth), Omkara (Othello) and Haider (Hamlet), all politically-charged films set in different parts of North India. Besides Kaminey, he has previously dabbled in the black comedy genre with the film 7 Khoon Maaf, which he directed, and the duology Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya, which he produced and co-wrote. He will next direct the spy thriller Khufiya for Netflix, which will reunite him with Tabu.

Kuttey is slated for a January 13 release. You can watch the trailer and read the synopsis below: