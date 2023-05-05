The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is celebrating its 57th year, and this time the Czech Republic event is set to celebrate Iranian filmmakers that have stirred the cultural landscape over the last four years. The 2023 edition will also honor directors whose work was forgotten for a long stretch of time, as well as local talent and emerging European filmmakers. This year, the event will present the illustrious Crystal Globe to New Zealand actor and Gladiator star Russell Crowe.

As you might know, Iranian filmmakers face a constant threat of censorship. In the country, you need permission from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance not only to distribute a title, but also for shooting permits – which means the government can dictate where and what will be filmed. Nonetheless, this doesn’t stop up-and-coming filmmakers to make their voices heard, and finding loopholes to exercise their craft. KVIFF will honor their voices by exhibiting a slate of nine Iranian films: No End, The Locust, Zapata, The Skin, Dream’s Gate, A Trip to the Moon, Black and White River, Creation Between Two Surfaces, and K9.

KVIFF Honors Japan and Russell Crowe

KVIFF is also going back five or six decades in time to celebrate a Japanese filmmaker whose work remained neglected for many, many years. Yasuzo Masumura had a unique vision for post-war Japanese society, but only now his talent is getting recognized for what it is: A confrontational body of work that challenges the pre-conceived notions of its time and is also highly eclectic. KVIFF will screen eleven titles from Masumura’s filmography, including Blue Sky Maiden and The Spider Tattoo. Meanwhile, Crystal Globe Award recipient Russell Crowe will be honored with a screening celebrating the 10 years of Academy Award Winner Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: ‘Strange Way of Life’: Queer Western Romance Sets Cannes Film Festival Premiere Date

The Future Frames section within the festival makes room for new talent as ten film students and graduates get the chance to showcase their short and medium-length films to audiences. The new filmmakers are also granted a tailored mentorship that will see them learn about training, promoting, and expanding their cinema network in order to break into the film industry. Those filmmakers will also get to meet with representatives from talent agencies UTA and Range Media Partners for guidance, and one of them will be selected to spend a month in Los Angeles under a scholarship.

Last but not least, KVIFF will bring Czech culture front and center as long-time actor Daniela Kolářová gets a prize to celebrate her decades-spanning career in film. The festival will also restore Czech cinema gem Courage For Every Day, a staple of the Czech New Wave and directed in 1964 by Evald Schorm.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival takes place from June 30 to July 8. You can check out the full slate of programming at the KVIFF website. Check out our recent interview with Crowe below: