Unlike other genres like fantasy and sci-fi, horror films don't usually exceed a two-hour running time. This is great for someone like me who considers films that long a chore more than a viewing experience. Brevity is the soul of wit, after all, and that most certainly applies to horror movies too. In fact, many of the most spine-chilling stories come from short films, such as Lights Out, Backrooms, or any of Crypt TV's greatest hits. No explanations, no lore, and no need to draw things out any longer than necessary; just a strong concept, an unsettling vibe, and a big scare. That's not to say that all horror films are short, sharp, and to the point; in fact, many horror films that go over 120 minutes are considered some of the best of all time. Maybe it's adapting every part of an especially famous book, like The Shining or It​​​​​​, or dedicating itself to an unsettling slow burn like Rosemary's Baby or Midsommar. When done correctly, one can make a long horror film without tiring your audience out. It has to be said: you can only frighten them so many times before it bores them. Horror can do more than frighten; it can intrigue, confuse, and unsettle, or in the case of The Conjuring 2, it can build up lore and characters that become franchise-worthy. Ari Aster's 2019 flower-filled hellscape almost made it to the three-hour mark at 171 minutes, giving it a silver medal, but there's one film generally agreed to be the longest horror film. Clocking in at a whopping 183 minutes, making it one of the very few three-hour horror films, we're going to be talking about Masaki Kobayashi's Kwaidan.

What Is 'Kwaidan' About?

Image via Toho

Released in 1964, Kwaidan is an anthology that adapts four tales from Kwaidan: Stories and Studies of Strange Things by Lafcadio Hearn, a collection of folk tales, specifically ghost stories, which is what Kwaidan, or Kaidan, literally translates to. While the four segments may seem unrelated — a man who is haunted by the spirit of his ex-wife's long dark hair, a strange encounter between a woodcutter and a yōkai, a blind musician going up against an army of the dead, and a man seeing a face in his cup of tea — all four of them follow the living brushing with the dead and changing them irrevocably.

Firstly, no one, absolutely no one, does a ghost story better than Japan, on both the page and screen. Two of the most famous J-Horrors, Ring and Ju-On: The Grudge, cover the same topic of haunting encounters that can turn out fatal. They tend to be far more unique and intriguing, with a lot of old folklore and mythology to pull from that stretches back centuries. Mid-century J-Horror, like this and the incredible House, are also especially weird and esoteric in a way that's extremely artful. It's no wonder that Kobayashi's successful attempt of doing an anthology horror by way of Kurosawa in Kwaidan is one of the few horror films to be nominated for an Academy Award: in this case, for Best Foreign Language Film. There was no shortage of anthology horror in the West, of course, especially from Amicus Productions in the United Kingdom, but there's a scale to Kwaidan that one rarely saw from horror films in the 1960s. It almost feels prestigious, and elegant despite how experimental it is, which is likely what got the Academy's attention. It's one of a rare breed of films, not only in its long running time but in its massive scope.

'Kwaidan' Is a Rare Example of a Horror Epic

Image Via Toho

Films of all genres have entries you could consider as epics. Historical films thrive on them, science fiction has Dune and every Star Wars movie. All three Lord of the Rings films are practically the seminal fantasy epics but by far not the only ones. Animated or live-action, romances like Titanic, comedies like It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, this begs the question: Are there any horror epics? Maybe a few, Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula absolutely fits the bill, as does, once again, Midsommar. Other than that, you'll be hard-pressed to find the horror genre's answer to Fanny and Alexander.

There are films that have the length, but they're missing the size. Maybe it's horror's legacy of being a genre of B-Movies, which is what makes it so great. Maybe it's the fact that large budgets aren't usually attributed to them; in fact, the most expensive horror film, World War Z, was not intended to be as expensive as it was. Money wasn't an issue with Kwaidan though — adjusted for inflation, its budget was only a little above $2 million. It could be that having too much in a horror film — too many characters and moving parts — is a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth. Especially if what you're after are reactions that are pure, visceral, and rely on some level of empathy for the victims. Even horror films that are epic-length usually focus themselves on a small group of characters, like a family, a couple, or just one person.

Horror Epics Have Potential In Horror Anthologies

This is why being an anthology of four thematically connected stories works to the benefit of Kwaidan, especially for those who aren't big on long runtimes. It's a way of breaking up the action and keeping the story fresh and new through its runtime, which has already worked gangbusters for horror on the small screen and has done so for decades. Horror anthology films have been released pretty consistently over the years, and some are considered great like Creepshow and Trick 'r' Treat. There have been recent horror anthology films, the V/H/S series, and The Mortuary Collection, but none have reached the heights of Kwaidan. This is a shame, because the potential is there, and especially now there are so many great minds in the horror genre with the capacity to do it. Horror anthologies can be the work of one auteur, but they can also be collaborative and regularly are in the modern day. Could you imagine some of the most elite, most brilliant minds working in horror right now, coming together for one big extravaganza? If that doesn't win an Oscar, I don't know what will!

Oscar nominations, fancy Criterion Collection additions, highbrow accolades, does any of this really matter for a horror film? No, not really. It never has, being overlooked by the bigwigs of "prestige cinema" has never held the genre back and hopefully never will. But Kwaidan shows what a horror film could be, the potential of a horror epic despite a small budget and the time constraints of storytelling. It's beautiful, it's unique, and well and truly, 2010s internet-speak aside, epic. Kwaidan is essential viewing, not just for fans of J-Horror, or the horror genre in general, but for any film fan looking for something that will completely blow them away in 183 minutes.