Kyle Chandler is the latest star to join Taylor Sheridan's new series for Paramount+, Mayor of Kingstown, which also stars Jeremy Renner. The announcement was made by Renner, who posted new key art on his Instagram account today and was confirmed by Deadline. Also seen in the key art is Academy Award-winner Dianne Wiest, and these three round out the major cast for Sheridan's latest project in his overall deal with ViacomCBS.

Sheridan and Hugh Dillon co-created the series, which follows a similar plotline to their hit show for Paramount Network Yellowstone. Moving from the Dutton family in Montana to the McLusky family in Michigan, the Mayor of Kingstown follows the family in the titular town who are power brokers, particularly in the highly lucrative business of prisons. The series is said to tackle big themes like systemic racism, inequality and corruption and how they evolve in modern society.

Renner will play the lead Mike McLusky, the Mayor of Kingstown, with Chandler set to star as his older brother, Mitch. Mitch is a fixer inside and outside the prison system. Wiest will play Miriam, the matriarch who teaches at the Kingstown Women’s Prison. Rounding out the rest of the cast include Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘Major of Kingstown,’ Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Series Starring Jeremy Renner, Begins Production

Additional future projects for Chandler include Star Wars: Visions, the animated series for Disney+ that is set to premiere later this year. Futhermore, he has been cast in Francis Lawrence's newest film, Slumberland, with a premiere date of 2022 on Netflix. Slumberland will follow a young girl searching for his missing father in a fantasy world with the help of a large half-man/half-monster creature. He will be joined by fellow cast members Jason Momoa and Chris O'Dowd.

Chandler is best known for his performance as Eric Taylor in Friday Night Lights, for which he received an Emmy Award for the final season. Since then, he's starred in numerous additional film and television projects, mostly in supporting roles. The range and depth of his projects though truly point to Chandler's dimension as an actor, so he's a thrilling addition to what will surely be another hit for Sheridan. Sheridan has several shows in the works, including two Yellowstone spin-offs called Yellowstone: 1883 and Yellowstone: 6666. Not to mention that the fourth season of Yellowstone will premiere in November, so it's a busy but fruitful time to be in neo-westerns.

Mayor of Kingstown premieres on November 14 on Paramount+. Production is underway in Toronto. Check out the Instagram post below.

KEEP READING: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1883' Casts Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw

Share Share Tweet Email

Disney World New Annual Pass Details Announced, Available Next Month If you're not a Florida resident, we've got some bad news.

Read Next