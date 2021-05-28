Kyle Chandler has joined the cast of Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped as Bill Gurley, the venture capitalist who staked his reputation on the success of Uber, with the actor joining Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was announced to be headlining the project as the company’s deposed CEO Travis Kalanick earlier this week.

Billions duo Brian Koppelman and David Levien are spearheading Super Pumped as executive producers, writers, and showrunners as part of their overall deal with the network. Paul Schiff, Steven Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Beth Schacter will also executive produce, while the latter will be involved in the writing process as well.

Showtime is planning to have each installment of the anthology tell different tales about the highs and lows of the business world, with Uber the focus of the first season, which will be based on Mike Isaac’s book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which followed the story of Kalanick’s rise up the tech industry ladder, before he was ultimately removed from the board after an internal coup.

Gurley is renowned as one of tech’s most famous dealmakers, but he also left Uber’s board of directors just one day after Kalanick’s resignation, and he’s reported to have played a major role in the events that saw the former CEO ousted from the company, so there’s plenty of conspiratorial meat for Super Pumped to chew on.

Chandler is a reliable presence that’s built up a solid body of work in film and television since first gaining widespread attention in Friday Night Lights, a role that won him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

He’s just as comfortable playing the lead as he is being a chiseled character actor, having appeared in a string of critical and commercial hits on both the big and small screens including Grey’s Anatomy, Bloodline, Catch-22, Super 8, Zero Dark Thirty, The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea, Game Night, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more, and is currently shooting Netflix fantasy movie Slumberland with Jason Momoa.

One thing Chandler will definitely need are lifts in his shoes, with Gurley standing at six feet and nine inches tall, but Super Pumped is already shaping up nicely so early on in its existence with two proven and hugely talented stars locked in for the lead roles.

