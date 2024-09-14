The Chrisley family have been brimming with legal and criminal drama since the Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion. More legal trouble followed the reality family, with Grayson Chrisley being sued for a car accident and his mother receiving the paperwork in prison. In Touch Weekly reports that Todd’s son, Kyle Chrisley, was arrested for aggravated assault on September 9 in Tennessee, which allegedly started with a man threatening his family.

Kyle, who is no stranger to a mugshot photoshoot, was charged with aggravating assault and resisting arrest. When speaking on his arrest, Kyle said, “So let me get this straight. A man who has been threatening me for MONTHS, trying to extort money out of me, saying he will destroy me if I don’t pay, has made threats to MY CHILD, my wife, told me he will destroy my truck, COMES TO MY HOUSE putting hands on ME, trying to extort money out of me, threatening me, I’m not allowed to defend myself and my property?” He continued, adding that he “rams” his wife’s car on purpose and issued more threats, and his wife called the police only for them to show up and arrest Kyle instead.

The Chrisleys Are No Strangers to Crime

Image via USA

In March 2023, Kyle was arrested for felony aggravated assault. He was accused of threatening his boss during an argument at work. Kyle’s boss claimed that the fight was over a $36 difference in Kyle’s paycheck, and he locked himself in a room after the attack as two other men restrained Kyle until the police arrived. However, the prosecutors dismissed the charges the following month, and no reason has been recorded.

Although Kyle was released on a bond of $6.5k, he is not out of the woods. As he has formally been charged, a hearing has been set for December, three months after Julie’s resentencing hearing. When speaking out on the arrest Kyle claimed that the police sided with the other man due to his last name. “I have heard Rutherford County likes to make a name for themselves and I think they saw this as an opportunity to do just that”, he said.

Kyle is a Chrisley, a family with a history of crime. In 2022, his father and Julie were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion and were sentenced to a joint total of over two decades in prison. There is some hope for Julie, whose resentencing takes place this month on the 25 after having her conviction overturned. For Kyle’s father, despite some early wins, he will remain in prison for the next decade. Earlier this year, his sister Lindsie Chrisley was accused of assaulting her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend.

Kyle has not been as vocal on Todd and Julie’s imprisonment as his sister Savannah Chrisley, who has publicly mourned her parents’ lack of presence on her podcast Unlocked since they were sentenced. Savannah shares that she “expects the worst” in her parents’ legal battle, but Julie’s conviction being overturned spells some hope. Julie faces a hearing as she is still guilty of fraud, but the family’s lawyer Jay Surgent says that she is likely to get 1-2 years, meaning that she could be out by spring or summer 2025 and she will also likely finish some of her sentence in a halfway house. Julie is currently in transit on her way to the hearing, so readers should stay updated with Collider on more news on Julie’s case and the Chrisleys.

Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock.

Chrisley Knows Best Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

WATCH ON PEACOCK