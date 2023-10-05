If there's one actor who's earned the title of "Scream King," it's Kyle Gallner. Although he is far from a horror-exclusive performer, Gallner has actively contributed to the horror genre throughout the years, starring in many of the genre's best modern efforts.

However, there's much more to Gallner's career than horror movies. A remarkably versatile actor, Gallner has shown his range in several films and shows, some more known than others. Throughout his acting journey, Gallner has established himself as an indie darling, juggling independent productions with more mainstream films and cementing himself as one of his generation's best performers.

10 'Smallville' (2004-2009)

The CW's Smallville remains one of the best takes on the Man of Steel. Tom Welling stars as a teenaged Clark Kent, with the show chronicling his friendship-turned-rivalry with Lex Luthor, his initial romance with Lana Lang, and his eventual relationship with Lois Lane as he prepares to assume the mantle of Superman.

Throughout the seasons, Smallville featured several prominent DC characters, with Gallner playing Bart Allen, AKA Impulse, in three episodes. Gallner is the perfect Bart; he's cheeky, lighthearted, and, well, impulsive, bringing an air of playfulness to his performance. Smallvillejuggled too many characters in its final seasons, but it could've benefited more from Gallner's take on Bart, especially considering the expanded roles for other Justice League members.

9 'Scream' (2022)

The 2002 slasher hit Scream served as a quasi-reboot for the long-running horror franchise. Although the original Scream trio - Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox - returned in major supporting roles, the plot mainly centered around the Carpenter sisters, who, along with their friends, become the latest targets for a new round of Ghostface killings.

Gallner plays a small but memorable role as Vince Schneider, Stu Macher's nephew, who becomes one of the new Ghostface's first victims. Although the role is short, Gallner, ever the consummate horror pro, makes the best of it. His performance is menacing and openly confrontational, making audiences doubt his intentions before he meets his gruesome end.

8 'Dear White People (2014)

Tessa Thompson and Tyler James Williams star in Justin Simien's 2014 satirical dramedy Dear White People. The plot revolves around several Black students dealing with escalating racial tensions at a fictional Ivy League School. Gallner plays Kurt Fletcher, the son of the university's president and the editor of the school's satirical magazine, Pastiche.

Kurt is essentially Dear White People's central antagonist, a cynical young man who acts as a contrast to the film's lead, Samantha. Gallner plays Kurt as a stereotypical privileged white man, walking a fine and often shaky line between the film's overt satire and its handling of serious, topical issues. Dear White People is uneven, but the film ultimately earns its laughs and leaves audiences with a series of thought-provoking ideas.

7 'Jennifer's Body (2009)

Karyn Kusama's black comedy horror film Jennifer's Body is a modern cult classic. Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried stars as Needy, a shy teenager who discovers her best friend, popular cheerleader Jennifer - played by a never-better Megan Fox - has become a man-eating demon. Gallner plays Colin Gray, a friend of Needy's who becomes one of Jennifer's victims.

Colin is among the sweetest and most unassuming characters Gallner has played. Dressed as the ultimate emo fantasy from the late 2000s, Colin is arguably the film's most sympathetic character, an innocent teenage boy who wants to date the school's pretty girl. Although dismissed during its original run, Jennifer's Body has acquired new life in a post #MeToo era, with audiences now embracing it as a modern feminist revenge tale.

6 'The Cleanse' (2016)

The 2016 dark fantasy comedy The Cleanse stars an ensemble including Johnny Galecki, Anna Friel, Oliver Platt, Anjelica Huston, and Gallner. The film centers on Paul Berger, a heartbroken man who attends a spiritual retreat seeking to improve his life. However, he soon learns the retreat hides a dangerous secret. Gallner plays Eric, another of the program's applicants selected to join Paul in the retreat.

Mixing thrills and morbid laughs, The Cleanse is a funny and eerie film for those looking for a comedy with some bite. Gallner makes a great team with the rest of the cast, exploring the story's emotional themes of grief, anxiety, and loss with some much-needed levity. The Cleanse is not the easiest film to relate to, but a stellar cast and a surprisingly thoughtful story make it an underrated and worthy horror trip.

5 'Veronica Mars' (2005-2006)

The UPN's neo-noir teen mystery series Veronica Mars gave Kristen Bell her breakthrough role. The series follows the titular character, a high-school-turned-college student moonlighting as a private detective, and her investigations into several murders and mysteries. Gallner played the recurring character of Cassidy "Beaver" Casablancas in season 1, becoming a series regular in season 2.

Cassidy acts as season 2's main antagonist, orchestrating most major events before committing suicide after Veronica discovers his plots. It isn't an easy role to play, and Gallner doesn't shy away from the character's thornier aspects. Throughout the season, Gallner peels the layers behind Cassidy, revealing his troubled and broken psyche and humanizing him without excusing his actions. The brilliance of his performance can only hit upon a rewatch once the reveal has settled in and the nuances of Gallner's portrayal can be fully appreciated.

4 'Band of Robbers' (2015)

A modern take on the classics The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, 2015's Band of Robbers stars Gallner and Adam Nee as Huck and Tom. The film follows the duo as grown men leading a band of misfits while looking for the fabled Murrell's treasure.

Drawing heavily from Mark Twain's literary masterpieces, Band of Robbers puts a modern spin on two classic stories. Gallner is a great Huck Finn, keeping the character's compassionate and superstitious personality from the page and expertly translating it into the real-life of a struggling, somewhat jaded adult. Band of Robbers is an absurd and clever take on two staples of American culture, smartly updating them by allowing them to inspire rather than dictate its refreshing premise.

3 'The Passenger' (2023)

Gallner's most recent effort is Carter Smith's horror thriller The Passenger. The film follows Randy, a meek fast food employee whose life changes when his co-worker, the abruptly violent Benson, shoots everyone at the restaurant except for him. Forced by Randy to hide the bodies in the freezer and tag along on a road trip, Randy must reconcile with the demons from his past that have led him to such a precarious situation.

The Passenger is a spectacular showcase of Gallner's abilities. Intimidating without ever resorting to over-the-top monologuing or excessive displays of physicality, Gallner's Benson is an entrancing figure. The actor is perpetually in charge of the action without so much as raising his voice. Gallner deftly balances control, menace, and even charm, crafting a devilish and piercing performance; it's not sympathy he wants, but something more challenging and elusive. Gallner is bold and brave in the role, cementing his reputation as an unusually experimental and daring performer.

2 'Dinner in America' (2020)

The 2020 coming-of-age black comedy Dinner in America sees Gallner starring opposite Emily Skeggs. The plot chronicles the unexpected romance between Simon, a reckless punk rock singer, and Patty, an awkward college dropout obsessed with his band.

An unconventional romantic movie for non-romance fans, Dinner in America is a thoughtful and loving portrayal of awkwardness and unusual genius. Gallner is perfectly cast as the disruptive singer Simon, a tough guy hiding a surprising yet extremely well-hidden soft side. Mercurial but unexpectedly lovable, Simon is among Gallner's most sympathetic characters, even if his charm requires some getting.

1 'Smile' (2022)

The 2002 horror hit Smile centers on Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist who witnesses one of her patients committing suicide. Haunted by the event, Rose begins experiencing increasingly terrifying occurrences that hint at a supernatural entity disrupting her life and leading her down a dangerous path. Gallner plays Joel, Rose's ex-boyfriend, and a police detective who helps her investigation into the events.

Smile proved what Gallner's fans have known for a long time: he is more than capable of leading a major film. As the film's male lead, Gallner is a much-needed, reliable, and comforting presence in a story that becomes increasingly unhinged and distressing with every new scene. Smile was a major commercial and critical hit, reminding audiences of what a consistent presence Gallner has been in horror for years. More importantly, the film gave him the perfect leading man role, a horror knight in shining armor fighting for the girl until the bitter end. God knows there aren't enough of those in horror.

