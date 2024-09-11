Kyle Gallner has been making a name for himself thanks to numerous horror productions, but the actor has found his next project. According to Deadline, the Scream star has joined the cast of Carolina Caroline. The movie will follow a young woman who leaves her hometown in order to find her mother. But everything will change once she crosses paths with a wanted criminal (played by Gallner). The couple will wreak havoc wherever they go, as the mystery surrounding the protagonist's mother continues to haunt the young woman.

The main character of the story will be portrayed by Samara Weaving. The actress recently appeared as Lauras Crane in Scream VI, but the performer is ready to take on a new challenge in the form of Carolina Caroline. Weaving is also set to star as the titular character in Azrael. The upcoming horror story directed by E.L. Katz will follow a young woman who needs to get away from a mysterious cult after a devastating event changes the fate of humanity.

Gallner and Weaving will be joined in Carolina Caroline by Kyra Sedgwick and Jon Gries. Sedgwick is set to portray the mysterious mother who has vanished, while Weaving's character does everything in her power to find out the truth. The actress is known for her impressive career, but she has also done a wonderful job as a producer. The recent screen adaptation of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe was produced by Sedgwick for Blue Fox Entertainment.

The Filmmaker Behind 'Carolina Caroline'

Carolina Caroline will be a mystery that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, which is why the studio needed a director who would fit the tense tone of the story. Adam Carter Rehmeier is the filmmaker behind the project. Principal photography for the movie has begun, even if a release date for Carolina Caroline hasn't been set by the distributor. The screenplay for the feature was written by Tom Dean. There's no telling what's going to happen once Samara Weaving's protagonist embarks on her violent quest.

Before setting his sights on the questions behind Carolina Caroline, Adam Carter Rehmeier worked on titles such as Dinner in America and Snack Shack. Dinner in America was another tale of an odd couple turning into a menace to society once their romance begins. Perhaps Carolina Caroline will share the same themes with some of the director's previous projects, which is why Carter Rehmeier is the perfect match for this tale about crime, love and action.

A release date for Carolina Caroline hasn't been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.