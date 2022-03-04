Created by Kate McKinnon and Etan Frankel, the Peacock limited series Joe vs. Carole digs into the rivalry between zoo operator and big cat breeder Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell) and big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin (McKinnon). The pair each knew exactly how to get under the other’s skin, and their clashing viewpoints about how to handle the exotic animals they both claimed to love led them down a road that landed Joe in prison for 22 years, for plotting Carole’s murder.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Carole’s level-headed husband Howard Baskin, talked about his impression of Joe and Carole from the Tiger King docu-series, why this script caught his attention, telling a more complex and fulfilling story, the love and understanding Howard had of Carole, McKinnon’s beautiful job in the role, and figuring out how he wanted to bring the real-life man to life. He also talked about working early on in his career with David Lynch and Oliver Stone, and how both of those filmmakers shaped him as an actor.

Collider: This is definitely a strange story full of some strange folks, and that makes it fascinating to watch. How much did you know about all of this, when this came your way? Had you watched Tiger King, like everybody else, or was it something you needed to learn more about?

KYLE MacLACHLAN: I watched when everyone watched and I had the same experience that most people did. I thought, “Oh my gosh, these crazy people. How can they do what they’re doing?” I didn’t really give it much thought until I read the script for what is now Joe vs. Carole and was learning more about who these people were and where they came from. I said, “This is a very well-written script. These characters are very interesting. This is something that I’d like to be involved in.” Always, in the back of my mind, I was like, “Is an audience gonna find this interesting as well, or are they only gonna be interested in the shock value?,” which is what we were presented with, with the documentary.” I said, “Well, I don’t really care. I think it’s important to really give these characters another chance, give them a second chance, give them life, and let us understand more about who they are.” That speaks to Carole, a little bit for Howard, although he doesn’t feature as much in the documentary, and also for Joe, so that you know how these people got this way. We try to tell that story.

Obviously, the first reaction to this project is, why do we need a fictional version of Joe and Carole? But you do you come away from this feeling like they are human and they have been humanized, whether you like them or not, or agree with them or not, or still think the whole thing is crazy.

MacLACHLAN: Yes, I think that was certainly the intention of the writer. Whether you agree or disagree with their point of view or the type of people they’ve become, we’ve made it a little more complex. I think it’s ultimately a more fulfilling experience.

Howard Baskin seems like this nice, reserved, unassuming guy, who’s just supportive of his wife. Who is he? Did you ever really feel like you got a sense of who he really is?

MacLACHLAN: He’s not a flashy guy, by any means, although he did carry his phone on his belt loop, so he’s a little bit of a nerdy guy. He’s highly intelligent, very well-educated, and had a life that he’d established for himself. He’d never really met his soulmate, and then he and Carole bumped into each other by accident at this event and found that they had common ground and a mutual respect for each other. He’s a little older than she is, and it just seemed to make sense. They fell together, and this relationship is one built on trust, respect and passion. It’s really a partnership that they have. I loved telling that story. We don’t often get stories where there’s a relationship that is pretty healthy and supportive, and certainly not within this kind of environment or this kind of storytelling.

Do you think that Howard understands Carole, or does he just love Carole?

MacLACHLAN: I think it’s a little bit of both. I think he loves her intensely and believes in her, but I do think he understands her. She’s a pretty forthright person. She doesn’t really keep secrets. She puts it all out there. In doing some interviews with Kate, she spoke about this series of YouTube diaries, just talking about her life. It’s a tell-all kind of thing. She’s like, “This is who I am and this is what I’m about. You can either accept that and like me, or not.” I think that’s very telling. I think Howard just loves her unconditionally.

Howard was on the outside of the Joe and Carole show. He got to witness what was happening, but wasn’t necessarily right in the middle of it. What was that dynamic like to see?

MacLACHLAN: It’s difficult, as a partner, as a couple, and as the husband, to watch as your wife goes through this challenging, emotional, assaultive dynamic. I think Howard was pained by that. He was very challenged by that. It was very difficult for him and he did everything he could do, which was to be there to support her and help her when he could, with the legal side of things, and to support the business and believe in her. He’s a source of comfort, more than anything else, for her.

What was it like to see what Kate McKinnon brought to the role and to have her to work with, as a scene partner? She makes such an interesting transformation in this because it seems subtle, but there are also moments that are so uncanny.

MacLACHLAN: She did a beautiful job. I know exactly what you mean. I feel the same way about Howard. We’re doing these characters. In my mind, I look exactly like Howard when I’m doing it, but then I see it and I’m like, “Oh, I don’t really look like Howard much.” But the energy of Howard is there, in how he would respond and his physicality. It was the same way for Kate. You’d go, “Okay, she’s Kate, but now she’s Carole.” It’s a weird melding of Kate and Carole together. When she opened the door to the FBI agents and said, “I’m Carole Baskin,” she had the voice and the inflection. She did it a number of times, but when she hit it, I was like, “That’s it. You’ve got it.” It’s the subtleties of the performance. Carole floats through her, all the time. I think she did a wonderful job.

I love the moment that Howard and Carole share, at the end of this, when they’re on the beach and dancing together. What did you think of that scene and what was that scene like to shoot?

MacLACHLAN: We froze, doing that scene. All the scenes that we did on the beach were very cold and rainy. We were both huddled in these chairs, and we had blankets off-camera and hot water bottles, just to keep ourselves warm. It was a wonderful little segue into an understanding. It’s a moment of love and appreciation. We’ve been through a military campaign, basically, and come out the other side. That was a very gentle triumph.

You started off your professional career working with David Lynch, and you followed that up, not long after, with Oliver Stone. How do you think working with directors like that, who very much have their own voice and distinct vision, shaped who you became, as an actor?

MacLACHLAN: Oh, wow, that’s a good question. David Lynch certainly shaped me. He’s responsible for some of my most memorable films and performances, with Dune, Blue Velvet, and Twin Peaks. Working with someone like that, he’s very particular and specific about what he wants and his vision, and that brings with it a kind of, not comfort, but a sense of security. You know you’re in good hands. There’s a confidence there. Oliver Stone was similar, but Oliver was much more free-form. He wants you to come in and bring your energy and your life and what you have to the performance, and I hadn’t really worked like that before. That was my first experience with that. In fact, I could draw some parallels between working with Oliver Stone and working in Australia on Joe vs. Carole because there was more of a free-form feeling to it, particularly with Kate and me. We were taking scenes and messing around with him a little bit and bringing in a reality of our own to a situation that was already written and structured. To be honest, Oliver is the same way. He’ll have a scene, but he wants you to mess with it. He loves getting in there and getting dirty. We did a lot of that during the filming of Joe vs. Carole too, particularly Kate and I.

Joe vs. Carole is available to stream at Peacock.

