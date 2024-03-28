The Big Picture Annemarie Wiley will not return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, despite wanting to showcase a a solid Black family unit on the reality series.

Kyle Richards expressed regret over Wiley not being able to show all aspects of her life on the show.

Wiley's departure does not seem like her choice, but there's a possibility she may return in the future.

Annemarie Wiley was the second Black housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she didn't exactly fit in. While she was friends with Kyle Richards and lived down the street from her, Wiley fought most of the season with the other housewives, especially with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke. Through all their battles on the reality series, it was announced that Wiley would not return to the series, and she was seemingly fired. Other housewives have spoken up about Wiley's departure, most recently Richards, and Wiley herself posted an Instagram post all about her not returning for Season 14.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement,” she wrote. “I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played.' Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake.”

Wiley went on to talk about how the show did not represent the real her, writing, “It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid Black family unit and that 'true black love' exists, even in Beverly Hills." She went on to talk about things that were filmed and not shown, including her connection with her birth parents after losing her mother to cancer. “To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity.”

Is Annemarie Wiley's 'RHOBH' Exit for Good?

Richards talked about Wiley's exit on Amazon Live. “I always feel bad when somebody comes in and doesn’t have a great experience on the show,” she said. “She didn’t get to show all aspects of her life in one season. So it’s hard. I feel bad. She’s great and she has a great family. It is what it is. She has a beautiful family. She will be fine.”

Sometimes, housewives leave but come back. Maybe we will see Wiley return in the future and have her time on her own terms.

