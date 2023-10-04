The Big Picture Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have confirmed their separation, which has been a major topic of discussion.

Despite their separation, Kyle and Mauricio are optimistic about their marriage and are working through their issues.

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will heavily focus on Kyle and Mauricio's separation and their attempts to resolve their problems.

Kyle Richards used to sell a perfect relationship on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she's recently been making headlines with her separation. News broke recently that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky were separating and while he confirmed the news by Richards via a TMZ paparazzi interview, fans of the show are interested in it playing out on the upcoming 13th season. “No more. Just no more, please," she told TMZ.

Richards went on to say to the pap: “I’m sick of hearing about it. I’m sure everyone else is sick of hearing about it." She was then photographed on a hike with some friends in an all-black outfit looking a little upset over the news, walking away from the cameras after receiving a huge from her friends and going to talk all together. The news of their separation comes after weeks of the two going back and forth on whether they were separated and rumors about Kyle's relationship with singer Morgan Wade. Many fans speculate that the two have had an affair together even though Richards denies it.

The separation does seem to be a focal point of the season. The trailer for Season 13 dropped with most of the energy being focused on Kyle and Mauricio's separation outside of everything else going on in the lives of the other cast members.

Will Kyle and Mauricio Actually Split?

Image via Bravo/Getty

One thing about the statements from Kyle and Mauricio is that the two do seem to be somewhat positive in their outlook on their marriage. Neither is using the word divorce when talking about their current situation and while the trailer for Season 13 is all about them working through their issues and the two still being separated now, it is going to be interesting to see what happens to their relationship moving forward as they continue to try and work through their issues with each other.