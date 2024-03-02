The Big Picture Kyle struggles to mask her need for friends to meddle in her family dramas, unlike with rival Lisa Rinna.

Kyle displayed a fiery reaction when Dorit suggested she take accountability for family conflicts.

Despite Lisa Rinna's relentless attacks on Kyle's sister's sobriety, Kyle still supported her, revealing her true nature.

The part one reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 has finally arrived, and it has shed a revealing light on the strained relationship between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. Dorit made an effort to explain to Kyle that she deliberately chose not to interfere in their family issues out of respect for their close friendship and her bond with Kyle's sister, Kathy Hilton. However, Kyle quickly countered, "Well, you didn't know her that well." It became clear that the reality star had expected Dorit to involve herself in her family conflicts, contradicting her previous stance on keeping the other ladies out of her personal dramas with her sisters. Kyle's disdain for Dorit grew even stronger because she refused to be caught in the middle of two feuding sisters, yet she seemed to give Lisa Rinna a free pass when it came to attacking her sister Kim Richards' sobriety.

Kyle asserted she believes that Dorit is a follower of the audience's opinion, and the only reason Dorit wanted Kyle to take responsibility was because the audience felt she lacked accountability in the past. Kyle further deflects to a moment during BravoCon 2023 when an audience member made a rude remark about former housewife Teddi Mellencamp. Kyle, Erika Jayne, and Annemarie WIley spoke up to defend Teddi on her behalf, and Dorit chose not to say anything. Kyle claims this is evidence of Dorit going along with popular opinion regardless of how she feels differently. Dorit's simple answer is that she chose not to involve herself in Kyle's family feuds, which is a reasonable and understandable stance to take. It had nothing to do with the deflection that Kyle was attempting to throw in the midst.

Kyle Struggles to Keep Her Mask On During 'RHOBH' Reunion

Kyle was very vocal about her dissatisfaction with how Dorit handled the "Kathy situation" in the previous season. On the other hand, Dorit presented a valid argument for not wanting to be involved in Kyle's family drama. However, Kyle was not pleased with Dorit's decision to remain neutral, which only reinforces the perception that Kyle enjoys when her friends meddle in her family affairs.

At the season 13 reunion, Dorit expresses her hurt over headlines claiming that her friendship with Kyle was exaggerated. In response, Kyle admits that she made those remarks because Dorit did not support her during her conflict with her sister, Kathy. This conflict arose during the season 12 reunion when Dorit interjected, "I think she just wants you to take a little bit of accountability," suggesting that Kyle should take some responsibility. Kyle promptly shuts down Dorit's involvement in the conversation.

Kyle has always maintained a calm demeanor throughout the show when addressing others involved in her "family business." However, her interaction with Dorit at this particular moment was quite different. It is evident that Kyle has become accustomed to playing the victim, and this has become her default role. When Dorit subtly suggested that Kyle should take responsibility for her part in the feud, just as Kathy did at that moment, it ignited a fiery anger within Kyle.

Over the years, Kyle has portrayed herself as a victim in various situations, such as her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, her sister Kim's struggles with sobriety, and being ostracized by Kathy. Kyle thrives on being comforted and supported in these circumstances. However, it is essential to note that what Dorit did cannot be compared to Lisa Rinna's past actions.

Kyle Excuses Lisa Rinna's Behavior

Kyle has consistently claimed that she prefers her friends to stay out of any conflicts between her and her sister, but the reality is quite different. Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards' ongoing disputes have become iconic within the Housewives franchise, lasting for multiple seasons and culminating in the infamous Amsterdam dinner. Despite Lisa Rinna's hurtful accusations against Kim, suggesting she was near death, Kyle maintained her friendship with Lisa Rinna. At no point did Kyle express a desire to end her friendship with Lisa. She seemed to thrive on the sympathy she received from being caught in the middle of the feud. Kyle seems to derive pleasure from the conflicts involving her sister, positioning herself as a victim in the situation.

Lisa Rinna's exploration into Kim's past with her sponsor presented a golden opportunity for Kyle to defend her sister and shut down Lisa. However, instead of standing up for Kim, Kyle chose to provide Lisa with any information she had. In the seventh season of RHOBH, Lisa Rinna discussed Kim and Kyle's relationship with newcomer Eden Sasson. During this conversation, Lisa boldly claimed, "Kyle's her enabler; I will say that." Lisa goes on to further say, "She's afraid she's going to die. I know it, you know it. To me, this is what's going to happen next. They're this close to Kim dying." These accusations were terrible and baseless, as Lisa falsely accused Kyle of enabling Kim's behavior. Strangely enough, Kyle seemed more bothered by Dorit's decision to stay out of the fight between her and Kathy rather than Lisa's relentless attacks on her sister's sobriety over the years. This incident revealed Kyle's true nature, showcasing her preference for conflicts between her so-called friends and sisters.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

