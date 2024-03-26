The Big Picture Richards and Kemsley are no longer friends due to misunderstood texts and hurtful accusations.

Richards feels hurt by Kemsley sharing private texts, claiming she was forthright, not manipulative.

Richards also had tense moments with Stracke this season but may be working towards repairing their friendship.

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley used to be best friends but after Season 13 of the reality series, the two have been at odds with each other. Their issues began when Kemlsey accused Richards of trying to silence her, and shared provate texts from Richards at the reunion. The texts read “I don’t want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show,” and “They don’t even know we are going through a hard time, so I don’t see the need to bring it up there.” The two have since, apparently, not spoken.

During an Amazon Live, Richards talked about Kemsley and where their friendship stands currently. “We haven’t spoken at all. But I have always supported Dorit since she joined the show.” She was very clear though that Kemsley sharing their texts hurt her. “I really felt very hurt by, you know, what happened at the reunion. I felt hurt by things that were said in the season. And then at the reunion, the text being read was very hurtful to me. She said that I was being manipulative.”

For Richards, she didn't understand the issue with the text message and continued to express her upset over Kemsley trying to read something else into her actions. Richards went on to justify the text message and claim that her message was not her being manipulative towards Kemsley, “And it was actually the [complete] opposite. I was actually being very forthright. And saying, ‘I have a lot at stake for me right now. This is really hard for me. And I have a lot on my plate. I know what’s coming at me. You and I – these are stupid arguments. We don’t need to do that too.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide.

Kyle Richards Feuded With Most Co-Stars During 'RHOBH' Season 13

Image via Netflix

Richards also fought with Sutton Stracke throughout this season. Her friendship with Stracke was tense through the entire season with a lot of the reunion being spent with the two going back and forth on what Stracke wanted from Richards and her "honesty" about her marital situation and relationship with Morgan Wade.

Related Kyle Richards Doesn't Know About Returning to 'RHOBH' Season 14 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' may not include Kyle Richards.

While it was cut short due to Stracke's health scare, the two seem to be on a better path with each other if what Richards and Stracke has shared is anything worth believing. But with Stracke and Richards at least attempting to try and fix their friendship, it doesn't look hopeful for Richards and Kemsley if the two are still not talking to each other.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock