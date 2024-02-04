The Big Picture Kyle Richards was upset by Erika Jayne's comments but acknowledged where she was coming from.

Richards felt hurt by Jayne's remark because she was already having a difficult week.

Jayne wanted everyone to face the same scrutiny she faced on the show and warned Richards about her comments.

Kyle Richards didn't love that Erika Jayne said she needed to be "eviscerated" at the Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While Jayne was on Watch What Happens Live, the reality star told host Andy Cohen that she wanted to see Richards in the hot seat. “As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment. I love her,” Jayne said. “She’s a dear friend of mine, but fair is fair.”

While talking with E! News during an interview with her daughter, Sophia Umansky, Richards acknowledged that she understood where Jayne was coming from, but that didn't mean she wasn't upset by her comments. “With Erika, with all the years she’s been on the show, and she’s been my friend, she’s never stabbed me in the back,” Richards told the outlet. “She’s always been supportive and I really trust her. And I consider her a friend. And I, honestly — I’m not going to lie that stung. It hurt me.”

To Richards' credit, she also noted that she was having a hard week - so when she heard what Jayne said about her, she took it to heart. “Because I’m having a hard week as it is...So I was a little sensitive when I heard that,” Richards said. Whether that was alluding to whatever happened between her and Morgan Wade, fans will have to wait and see.

Fans Also Want to See Kyle Richards Held Accountable

The reality is Jayne was forced to face the fire of not only Cohen but all her fellow Housewives amid her marital issues and her husband's legal troubles. They forced Jayne to answer tough questions.

Richards recognizes this and understood where Jayne was coming from when she said that to Cohen. “I believe that she went through such a hard time last year,” Richards went on to say. “She was just kind of saying [to Andy], ‘You basically tortured me. Torture everyone else the same.’” Richards also revealed that Jayne did warn her before the episode of Watch What Happens Live aired.

