Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump were once friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Over time, their friendship dissolved. The feud between the reality TV stars recently heated up online when Richards called out Vanderpump for hinting that Mauricio Umansky cheated on Richards during their marriage, as she exclaimed that she was ready to engage in a war of words. Umansky and Richards separated, which took a toll on her in Season 13 of RHOBH.

On Amazon Live, Richards did not hesitate when she was asked about a possible reconciliation with Vanderpump. “No. Sorry that I sounded so definitive about that,” she said. “I’m just so done with her trying to come for my marriage for 15 years now. Like, go play with your grandchild. Give it a rest. Let’s all be happy and move on.”

Tensions Are Rising Between The ‘RHOBH’ Stars

Vanderpumps and Richards will not be reconciling anytime soon after feuding for so long. They were once inseparable housewives until an incident that involved Dorit Kemsley (#Puppygate) caused a rift between the two. Since then, forces drove them apart, and nothing was strong enough to save their friendship. After falling out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the pair continued to throw shade at each other online, and now tensions are rising. Despite having a friendship that fans loved, it is clear that the two former friends were never meant to be friends.

Before Puppygate, there were rumours of Umansky cheating on Richards circulating in blogs and around RHOBH. Brandi Granville told Richards that Vanderpump had started the rumors, which she denied. After resurrecting their friendship in Season 5, Vanderpump then blamed Richards for spreading a rumor that Yolanda Hadid was lying about her Lyme disease, and Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson exclaimed that Vanderpump was manipulative. However, everything came crashing down after Puppygate.

Despite Richards shutting down the rumors, Vanderpump did not let it go. Vanderpump hinted that Umansky was cheating on a Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper by saying, "Suddenly, they get divorced, but they've been saying, 'Oh, love bean or my king.'" But Vanderpump is not the only Vanderpump Rules star to say that Umansky has not been faithful. Lala Kent also believes that Umansky has cheated on Richards. Richards has only responded to her former friend. Now RHOBH fans can wait and see what Vanderpump has got to say.

Richards will be making a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a difficult Season 13. Season 13 saw Richards deal with her marital problems, and now fans are expecting to hear more next season. Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke also return, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John makes her debut. Kathy Hilton is back as a friend and shared that she and Richards are on good terms. Chucky star Jennifer Tilly will also make her RHOBH debut as a friend.

You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

