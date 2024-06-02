The Big Picture After their fallout on RHOBH, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards continue to feud with online shade and jabs.

Vanderpump hinted at Mauricio Umansky cheating on Richards, escalating the tension between the former best friends.

Richards warns Vanderpump that she's ready to engage in a war of words and reveal hidden secrets if needed.

The drama behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is intensifying, particularly with the ongoing feud between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards. Once the closest friends on the show, their friendship took a sharp turn during Season 9, leading to Vanderpump's exit. However, even after six years, the tension between Richards and Vanderpump continues to escalate online. They have been engaging in a war of words, throwing shade and making subtle jabs at each other, but Richards, in particular, wants to warn Vanderpump that she can play the same game, too.

Vanderpump's recent comments during her podcast interview on Call Her Daddy did not sit well with Richards. When Vanderpump was asked if she had ever known a castmate's partner to cheat, Vanderpump answered yes. Although she didn't mention any names, her description of a couple playing up their relationship for the cameras and using affectionate terms like "love bean" clearly pointed toward Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

Vanderpump claims that she had foreseen the demise of this couple's relationship, claiming the signs were always present. Before dropping a hint, it was entirely plausible to assume that Vanderpump could have been referring to any of the numerous couples showcased on RHOBH or her shows, given the vast number of separations and divorces that have unfolded on both the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules. However, Vanderpump said, "Suddenly, they get divorced, but they've been saying, 'Oh, love bean or my king.'" Vanderpump's mention of nicknames immediately pointed toward Richards and Umansky, overshadowing the recent announcement of separation between Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley's relationship on RHOBH.

Kyle Richards Is Ready to Battle Lisa Vanderpump

During a recent Amazon live session, Richards was asked about Vanderpump's recent Call Her Daddy podcast interview. Richards seemed ready to fire off about Vanderpump's comments about her separation from Umansky. Richards stated,

"It's so funny how Vanderpump loves to do these kinds of jabs and then does the, I'm not saying...'You know, this is always what she's done. It's very classic LVP, and I'm actually happy to talk about her backyard, too. So, if she wants to talk like that, then I would be happy to get into it with her about her side of the street. But I don't think she wants that. So if she'd like to, I'm happy to talk about some things about her, too."

Richards did not hold back in her veiled threat against Vanderpump, implying that she also has been hiding some things. Ultimately, Richards seems ready to engage in this war of words if that's what Vanderpump wants. It's unknown what Richards meant by implying that Vanderpump is hiding things in her "backyard," but it can be assumed that it could be anything from Vanderpump's marriage to her businesses.

