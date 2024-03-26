The Big Picture Kyle Richards hired divorce lawyers to end her marriage with Mauricio Umansky.

Umansky doesn't want the divorce but Richards needs to move on.

The daughters confront their parents about the lack of effort to save the marriage.

Kyle Richards and her relationship with Mauricio Umansky has been all fans can talk about. Now, in a new clip from Buying Beverly Hills, their daughter Sophia Umansky confronts her father about their separation, and it isn't pretty. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we saw how they were living separate lives and by the time the Season 13 reunion happened, Richards talked about Umansky looking for another place to live on the reality series. The two barely tried to change their situation, and it is something that their daughter wasn't quiet about.

On Buying Beverly Hills, we get to see a bit more about how their daughters feel about their relationship. When his daughters were talking to them (three of them work for The Agency), Sophia was not afraid to share how she felt about Richards and Umansky's separation from each other. “You weren’t doing anything about it. Don’t sit here and say you did so much. You didn’t,” Sophia said. “You guys didn’t do anything.” While Sophia was angry with her father, her sister Alexia Umansky was a bit more understanding and spoke to her father by asking a question. “The question is: was there ever any discussion of compromise?” Umansky's stepdaughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, was there and accused the two of not being able to communicate with each other anymore.

It was, in turn, the only time that Umansky pushed back at what his daughters were saying to him. “I don’t agree with that at all. I had an amazing 26 years with your mom – an amazing 26 years. We communicated and we talked.” He went on to try to comfort his daughters by saying “We’ll get through this strongly.” He did not clarify whether or not he was going to try harder to save his marriage.

Buying Beverly Hills It follows the clients and agents within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills. Release Date November 4, 2022 Cast Mauricio Umansky , Alexia Umansky , Melissa Platt , Ben Belack , Farrah Brittany , Sonika Vaid Seasons 2 Cinematographer Guido Verweyen Distributor Netflix Production Company Just Entertainment, Spoke Studios

Kyle Richards Has Hired Divorce Lawyers

A source close to the family has said that Richards finally took the next step in their marriage. That next step is towards divorce. “Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back,” the source told Life & Style. “She needed to move on.”

They went on to talk about how this isn't what Umansky wants but it might be too late. “He doesn’t want the divorce,” they added. “He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point.” Whether or not this means it truly is the end for Richards and Umansky or just her way of waking him up, we'll have to wait and see.

Buying Beverly Hills can be streamed on Netflix.

