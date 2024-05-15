The Big Picture Richards and Umansky separated; Umansky moved out of shared mansion.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated prior to the release of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now, as the two have gone back and forth about going to therapy and trying to work on their relationship, Umansky has moved out of their shared mansion. While on the Bitch Bible podcast, the reality star talked about how Umansky left their home while she was out of town and how weird it feels without him there.

“That was weird,” Richards said of Umansky. “I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened.” She talked more about how her house was chaotic and is now quiet, saying “I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household. I've got six dogs right now. I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I as like, 'everything's so quiet.'” She then went on to say “I was like where is everybody, what’s going on? And it just sort of dawned on me.”

Richards confirmed on the podcast that she was out of town when Umansky moved on. “I had been away and he did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do. I had said I didn’t want to be there to see that. So it was just strange. And it’s like wow, it’s gonna be like this sometimes,” she said. But then talked a bit more about her marriage and how it is her "biggest accomplishment. “It’s an adjustment for sure,” she said.“For me, it was my biggest accomplishment. I came from a home that was broken. My mom was married many times. So I was very proud of my marriage and the family we built. It was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say this is a success no matter what."

Is All Hope Lost For Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky?

We still don't know whether or not Richards and Umansky will get a divorce but Richards did say that the two get along and stated a recent trip to Stagecoach as proof. “I am very proud of the fact that we get along and we can still do things like that as a family because we are a family no matter what." What this means for their future, we do not know but we might have answers on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

