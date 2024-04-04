The Big Picture Richards and Umansky are struggling in their marriage, admitting to not being in couples therapy anymore.

Richards revealed on Amazon Live that they still get along, and consider each other good friends.

Speculation surrounding Richards potentially being with Morgan Wade after admitting she's just friends with him.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky continue to struggle in their marriage. Announcing their separation prior to Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropping, the two talked throughout the season a bit about their issues and while the reality star made it clear what she needed from Umansky, it didn't seem to change. And now on Buying Beverly Hills, it seems that the two are just going in a circle. Even more so with Richards' admission that they are not in couples therapy anymore.

Her chosen platform to talk about her issues, recently, has been to go on Amazon Live to talk about her marriage. Her most recent live featured Richards revealing that the two are no longer going to therapy, but that the two still get along with each other. “We haven’t been in therapy in a while, to be honest,” she said. “We’re just taking a break from that, but we get along very well, and we’re really good friends.” Richards calling Umansky a really good friend doesn't bode well for those who hoped that the two may figure it out and stay married.

Between being allowed to see other people, Umansky and Richards talking about him moving out, and the two living almost separate lives, their being in couples therapy was seemingly the one thing that was an attempt at fixing their relationship. Richards did say that they were taking a "break" from that so it could mean that they'll return to it soon but it doesn't seem promising for those who are hoping that they might end up back together. It hasn't stopped the speculation of what is going on with Richards and Morgan Wade.

Kyle Richards Remains Mum on Her Relationship With Morgan Wade

Image by @kylerichards18 Instagram

Richards has maintained throughout this entire situation that she and Wade are just friends. Back in February, she told Entertainment Tonight yet again that they were just friends. “She plays a very important role in my life, as do a lot of my friends,” Richards said.

“Everyone is so focused on Morgan. I’ve seen my other friends getting edited out of photos. They’re just snipped right out, tossed to the side, you know?” Now that Richards and Umansky are not in couples therapy, could this mean there will be something more? Or at least Richards attempting to date again? We'll have to wait and see what continues to happen in the saga of Richards and Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

