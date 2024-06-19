The Big Picture Kyle Richards didn't post about Mauricio Umansky on Father's Day amidst their reported separation.

The Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split is still under scruntiny by fans. The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills have been going through a separation since the fall of 2023 and the two struggled throughout Season 13 of the reality series to communicate with each other. It resulted in Umansky eventually moving out of their shared home and living in a condo in West Hollywood. While Richards continually tells fans on Amazon Live that they are doing well and co-parenting without hiccups, she didn’t post about Umansky on Father’s Day.

Each year, Richards praises Umansky for being a great father to their daughters and posts pictures with him and their daughters on her Instagram every year. This year, she didn’t continue the tradition. It marks the first time that she didn’t celebrate Umansky on Father’s Day despite all her daughters paying tribute to him online.

Aldjufrie took to Instagram to post pictures of both her father and Umansky to celebrate the day and wrote “Happy Father’s Day.” Sophia Umansky captioned her post Happy Father’s Day to the best girl dad.” Alexia Umansky, who works with her father at The Agency, posted “Happy Father’s Day boss man. I adore you to a million pieces. Best Dad Ever Award. Thank you for everything.” The only daughter we didn’t see post was Portia Umansky but she is 16 and with a private Instagram account.

What's the Status of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky?

On her Amazon Live, Richards claimed and her ex were great. “We are good, we get along great,” she said at the time. “We’re the best of friends, what can I say?” But fans have been looking into her not posting for Father’s Day.

Richards has signed on for another season of the Bravo reality series. Maybe Richards will provide more details about what's happening with an impending divorce, as well as her alleged romantic relationship with Morgan Wade.

