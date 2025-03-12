The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky are addressing the viral photos of him kissing another woman in Mykonos. During the March 11, 2025 episode of RHOBH Season 14, the former couple sat down for an emotional conversation about their separation. Turns out that seeing Umansky moving on with someone new wasn’t easy for Richards.

Umansky brought up the paparazzi pictures himself and apologized to Richards. He insisted that he never intended to hurt her or their children, and claimed that he had no idea he and his mystery love interest were being photographed. Richards accepted Umansky’s apology, but expressed concerns about his new partner’s intentions. “I don't know what this relationship is. I don't know if this is just a passing thing or a serious thing,” she told the cameras.

During the conversation, Richards started crying as she reflected on how her marriage with Umansky’s had fallen apart. The former couple then hugged each other as Richards wiped away her tears. In a confessional, she admitted that the two of them still cared about each other, which is why it was so hard to accept the reality of their situation. However, the In the end, the Bravolebrity acknowledged that Umansky’s photos made their split feel more permanent. “I did not expect my life to go in this direction,” Richards concluded.

Kyle Richards Admits She Needs To Move On