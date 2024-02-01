The Big Picture Kyle Richards opens up about the stress in her relationship with Mauricio Umansky on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Fans have been waiting for Richards and Umansky to have a serious conversation about their marriage.

Erika Jayne suggests that Richards still isn't being fully transparent about her relationship issues.

Kyle Richards has finally shown her cards. In a new preview for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we get to see Richards talking with Dorit Kemsley about her relationship with Mauricio Umansky. In the clip, we see Umanksy telling Richards that he has "two second showings" to do, and then it cuts to Richards and Kemsley talking to each other about the stress of their relationship together on the reality series.

“He has to say yes to more things because the Agency is expanding so much. So I’m like, if we’re having an issue, why can’t you give that energy that you give to the company?” Richards says to Kemsley, before we see Richards in a confessional, talking about what is going to happen to her marriage if something doesn't change. In her confessional, Richards says “Without effort, our relationship won’t survive.” Whether this means we will see more of a conversation about their relationship on the show, we don't yet know.

Richards and Umansky have been under scrutiny from fans since the start of Season 13. With Richards' very sudden close friendship with singer Morgan Wade, which is now seemingly on the rocks, and Umansky doing stunts like Dancing With the Stars and maybe spraying champagne on Anitta, it is hard to describe how serious we're going to get about their marriage on the current show.

It's Time For Kyle and Mauricio to Have Tough Conversations

From the start of Season 13, fans have been waiting for Umansky and Richards to talk. Their conversations have been about Richards getting more tattoos, a ring that he bought her that her friends thought was because he cheated on her, and then it was all about Richards "giving him a taste of his own medicine" when she would go on trips back to back and not see him. None of that is conducive to fixing their relationship.

While Erika Jayne has said that Richards has a lot to answer for in the reunion and should be in the hot seat, there are still episodes to go for fans and this is one of the first moments where we're seeing an honest Richards talking to her friends about what is going on with Umansky. Whether that will continue after what we've seen in this clip is unknown. But Jayne's comments do make it seem like Richards is still not being fully transparent.

