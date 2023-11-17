The Big Picture Kyle Richards addresses rumors that her separation from Mauricio Umansky is fake, stating that it would be "torture" for their children.

Every season, Housewives have to figure out what their "storyline" is to keep viewers interested. Other times, their story finds them because of real events. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married since 1996 and have three daughters. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) fans have watched their family since season 1, so some find it hard to believe they're separating. The actress addressed the rumor that their separation is fake.

Kyle Richards Says Lying About Marital Trouble Would Be 'Torture' For Her Children

Kyle appeared on the Bravo's Hot Mic podcast and talked to RHOBH executive producer, Alex Baskin about the rumor that the couple is faking their separation for ratings. "What human being would create a story like this for?" the mother asked. "No offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. But who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this."

"That is one of the dumbest things I've maybe ever heard in these 13 years," she continued. "I'm going to pretend that I'm separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it's just the dumbest thing I've ever heard." The reality star said her goal isn't to stay "relevant" and therefore wouldn't need to resort to such a thing. She also addressed the rumor that they have an open marriage.

"The things that they say, that 'Kyle is only with him for the money.' He had no money when I married him, you idiots!" she said. "He didn't have any money! 'Oh, she just stays there and puts up with all this so that she can keep spending his money.' First of all, it's our money that he didn't have before."

Mauricio was seen holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater. Us Weekly reported that the real estate broker was flirting with a woman at the Soho House on November 11. Kyle gave her honest reaction to Mauricio holding hands with someone else on Watch What Happens Live. "I was taken aback," she said. "Yes, that was very hard to see. It hurt my feelings." The actor claimed she didn't know if anything happened between her estranged husband and the dancer. "I just don't think you hold hands like that with somebody," she said.

Kyle admitted that was the reason she deleted her Instagram post supporting him being on the show. The post was a photo of Mauricio with his dancing partner. "Tonight!! @dancingwiththestars premiers with @mumanksy18 & @theemmaslater 💥 HOW TO VOTE 💥 YOU CAN VOTE UP TO 20 TIMES," she captioned the picture.

The married couple first publicly announced they had been having a "rough year" on July 3. However, they denied that they were getting a divorce. They asked people not to speculate about their situation. Fans returned to the clip of medium Allison DuBois telling Kyle that her husband would never fulfill her, and they would no longer have anything in common once their kids got older. Kyle told Andy Cohen that the reading was more about Camille Grammer Meyer's situation. She also claimed the medium realized this is Kyle's second marriage and therefore won't be getting divorced.

