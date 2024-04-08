The Big Picture Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are not trying to repair their relationship.

Richards had a nice Easter with her daughters and friends, not her husband.

Richards stayed home, while Umansky was in Aspen instead of being with family.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky seem not to really be trying to fix their relationship despite Umansky still living in their shared home. It was recently revealed that they didn't spend the Easter holiday together, with the reality star OG revealing she had a nice holiday with her daughters and some of their friends. Umansky was placed in Aspen during the time. Whether this means anything is still unknown, but Richards had previously stated that Umansky and herself had stopped going to couples therapy together.

On an Amazon Live, Richards talked about the holiday saying, “We had a really nice Easter," Richards said. “It was my girls and me and sort of, my other ‘daughters. So I cooked for them, we watched movies, and it was really nice actually. A very chill Easter.”

The last fans had seen, Richards had told Umansky what she needed from him, and he made it clear that his real estate firm, The Agency, also needed his attention. It doesn't appear things have changed between the longtime couple.

Will Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy Continue Living Together?

In her Amazon Live, Richards talked about their living arrangement. Richards has, in the past, talked about Umansky not living with her anymore, but it does seem that if that is the case, Richards would be the one staying in their house. On the live, she said "I’m still in my house. I have too many dogs to go anywhere else. I’m still here.”

She also talked about redecorating, which indicates that she is serious about not moving. “I want to do a whole wall of just different art,” she said. “Different things, different size frames and all that.” Neither Umansky nor Richards have confirmed they are dating other people, but fans and co-stars believe Richards is dating Morgan Wade and Umansky may be seeing his Dancing With the Stars partner.

