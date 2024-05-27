The Big Picture Richards clarified her friendship with Morgan Wade.

She addressed rumors of a falling out with Wade.

Richards talked about dealing with Umansky moving out.

Kyle Richards had a rough Season 13 on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star went into the season with fans knowing that she and husband Mauricio Umansky were separated and there were rumors that Richards was potentially seeing country singer, Morgan Wade. Richards has consistently claimed that she and Wade are just friends, but fans have been waiting for more information on their relationship, especially with rumors that the two had a falling out and were no longer speaking. Richards though appeared on the B*tch Bible podcast and cleared the air about Wade, Umansky moving out, and even her friendship with Jeff Lewis.

“[Morgan]’s great. She’s good and we’re good. She’s on tour right now and just on the road and busy, busy,” she said. So not the juicy update fans were looking for but a bit of pushback against the rumors that she and Wade were on the outs, which is different from her relationship with Lewis. Richards considers Lewis one of the people who pushed the narrative that she and Wade were in a romantic relationship and that she was unfaithful in her marriage to Umansky.

Richards said ”I had [a bone to pick],” she said of her friendship with Lewis. “He was sending me a lot of orchids, apologizing all the time.” As a response to not furthering the Wade romance rumors, Richards also talked about dating and where she was with it, saying “I think I need to take a beat. We’re both allowed to do whatever we want, which is so strange, but I don’t even… If someone flirts with me at a red light, I will hit the gas and go through the red light. I’m very uncomfortable. I’m not good with that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Kyle Richards Is Trying to Get Over Mauricio Umansky Moving Out

Image via Netlfix

It was reported that while Richards was out of town, Umansky moved out of their house and she opened up about what it felt like when she came home to him out of the house. “That was weird,” she said. “I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange and very real all the sudden, and yeah, that’s exactly what happened. I’m a mom of four. I have a busy household. I’ve got six dogs right now … I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on around at my house, and the day that he moved out, it was just strange. Everything was so quiet.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

