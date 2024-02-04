The Big Picture Kyle Richards attended Morgan Wade's concert in Nashville, suggesting that their friendship is still intact.

Richards seemed to enjoy the concert, taking pictures and videos of Wade performing.

Fans are left wondering what prompted the deletion of their Instagram pictures and the status of Richards' marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

It seems like all is well in the "friendship" between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade. Despite the two erasing pictures of each other from their Instagram accounts, Richards has now taken to attending a concert of the singer's in Nashville, Tennessee. Wade recently erased all but two posts from her account featuring Richards, seemingly highlighting her music and shows instead of her relationships. It seemed like the reality star had done the same thing, taking pictures of Wade off her account, but then fans saw Richards at a recent concert of Wade's from the second row, taking pictures of the singer.

Wade was performing with her bandmate, Clint Wells, at the County Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Richards attended the concert alone. Her hustband, Mauricio Umansky, was not with her. According to TMZ, Richards would zoom in and take pictures and videos of Wade singing her songs and was bopping her head along to the music and seemed to enjoy herself. They did note that Wade acknowledged her family in the audience but did not mention Richards, but that she did not seem to have malice in doing so.

The news comes after many fans wondered what is going to happen between Richards and Umansky as the two have struggled in their marriage all season long on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards has complained about his work schedule as a huge problem in their marriage. What Richards' venture to Wade's concert means, we don't yet know.

Kyle Richards' Relationship With Morgan Wade Has Caused Major Speculation

With Richards' history of not really telling her fans and co-stars the truth about what is going on, the show's viewers probably won't ever get answers about her marriage or close friendship with Wade. She has remained mum throughout the season and has mastered evading questions and deflecting.

So far, there have been a few between Wade and Richards shown on the show. Wade joined the show in the later half of the season and Richards has since mentioned things about Wade, but we haven't seen much of the friendship in action outside of Richards' tattooing Wade. While fans were wondering what happened to force the two to delete Instagram pictures of each other, it seems now that they must be fine if Richards went to Nashville to see Wade's show. Whether or not we'll ever find out what happened to prompt the Instagram change, we don't know. For now, Richards and Wade seem to be right as rain together.

