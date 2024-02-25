The Big Picture A new rumor suggests Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade will announce their romantic relationship to the public.

The couple allegedly shot a magazine cover together, hinting at an upcoming announcement that may shock many.

Speculation arises as Richards' marriage struggles with Mauricio Umansky coincide with rumors of her relationship with Wade.

Kyle Richards continues to be in the news but now there are rumors that the reality star is going to announce her romantic relationship with Morgan Wade. Deuxmoi, the popular pop culture account, posted an anonymous tip about a couple many have been waiting for confirmation on. During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards had a lot to answer for, and while Wade did not make many appearances on the show, their friendship was something incredibly important in Richards' storyline. Now, it might all be heading towards the two announcing a romantic relationship.

“This country music singer is set to premiere their relationship in a very public way,” the poster states, as reported by Reality Blurb. “The loved-up pair shot a highly coveted magazine cover which will drop shortly and be a shock to many.” While it could connect to any country singer, the "email" on the Deuxmoi post says that it is from “cougar meets country,” insinuating that an older woman is with the country singer. Richards is 55 years old, while Wade is 29.

Recently, Wade and Richards were at a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping, and the two were spotted with Wade caressing Richards' back. For a strictly "platonic" friendship, as the two have claimed, it could just be Wade comforting Richards who reportedly had a rough time at the reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or it can be part of the lead up to their announcement.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's Relationship Has Coincided With Her Marital Struggles

Throughout the season, fans have been watching as Mauricio Umansky and Richards have struggled in their 27-year marriage. Richards, for once, was the one accused of cheating, despite Umansky's alleged infidelity being the topic of conversation in previous years. In the final moments of Season 13, someone leaked the longtime couple's separation news to the tabloids. Rob Minkoff jokingly suggested that it could have been Wade who leaked the information.

The news also comes after months of admitting to being unsure of the future of her marriage. Some of her co-stars also believe it's the end for Richards and Umanksy. Richards will have to answer tough questions about her marriage, and Wade, at the upcoming Season 13 reunion special.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday on Bravo, with next-day episodes on Peacock.

