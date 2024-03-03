The Big Picture Kyle Richards denies dating rumors with Morgan Wade, dismissing them as untrue.

Speculations arose from a blind item hinting at a country singer dating a cougar.

Richards faced backlash for her reactions to rumors and scrutiny during The Real Housewives reunion.

Kyle Richards is struggling with her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and her new friendship with country singer Morgan Wade raised some eyebrows. Wade and Richards have been the subject of dating rumors for months and the most recent one started from a blind item that fans connected back to the pair. The blind item stated that a younger country singer is set to reveal a relationship with a cougar on a highly coveted magazine cover, and many believed it was about the reality star. Richards has now claimed that the rumor is not about her and Wade, but that she is curious to see who it is talking about.

On an Amazon Live, Richards responded to the blind item saying “That is not true. That blind item is not about me," adding, "Gotta be about somebody else! So, I wonder who it is. Now you have me curious.” The original DeuxMoi rumor about the situation stated: “Country music singer is set to premiere their relationship in a very public way. The loved-up pair shot a highly coveted magazine cover which will drop shortly and be a shock to many.” The email that sent it in said “cougarmeetscountry@deuxxx.com," linking it back to Richards for many fans.

This is just the latest rumor to come out against the two, who began fueling them by posting images together on social media and with Richards going to Wade's concerts and spending significantly more time with the singer over her husband. But both have claimed they are just friends.

Kyle Richards Has Been a Hot Topic All Season on 'RHOBH'

During the Season 13 reunion, Richards and Dorit Kemsley fought when Richards noted Kemsley plays into the tabloid gossip, even regarding her rumored romance with Wade. Things have been magnified due to Richards admitting she's unsure of her marriage's future.

Both continue living together in their estate. But Umansky has been seen with other women. Also, not many believed Richards and Wade are platonic friends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

