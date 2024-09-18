The mystery surrounding Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been looming for a year. New reports have emerged stating that Kyle planned on confirming her relationship with Morgan, but she had to back out of that decision. Since she became close to Morgan, reality TV audiences have been wondering about the nature of their relationship because of how close they became in such a short time. Viewers will recall that Kyle was hit with a request from the show's producers because she wasn't being truthful about her situation when everyone else had been constantly opening up about their lives. Andy Cohen later revealed that rumors of her being pressured by producers were false and that Kyle had "told her story" during her time on the show.

Even though Kyle's friendship status with Morgan has been up in the air, an insider close to Kyle commented that she had every intention to be more open about it, but she saw text messages on Morgan's phone that made her change her mind.

Kyle and Morgan's Relationship Is Rocky Reportedly at the Moment

Since announcing her split from husband Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards has had a whirlwind year. Once seen as the couple goals of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mauricio and Kyle had started to grow apart and ultimately decided to separate. After the separation announcement, viewers noticed that her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade had grown, and speculations about the two started to emerge. During Season 13, the cast and viewers questioned their friendship, thinking there was more, but she always stated that the two had become really close friends.

Now, an insider told @therealhousewiveszone on Instagram that Kyle wanted to be open about her relationship with Morgan, but she had to stop herself. They said, "Kyle was ready to come out to the world until she saw text messages on Morgan's phone from another woman. Kyle flipped out as soon as she saw it and was devasted. She chose to keep this a secret from the cast going into filming." The insider also said that Morgan explained to Kyle that the person was only a friend. Still, Kyle felt it was something more. Currently, the two have not seen together for a while as their "relationship has been on the rocks ever since. No one really knows the status of their relationship." Viewers will have to wait and see what the status of their relationship is when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills comes back for Season 14.

