The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 has wrapped up, and the reunion is on the way. Before the start of season 13, fans were eager to see veteran housewife Kyle Richards address the news of her 26-year marriage ending due to separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Similar to Erika Jayne's legal troubles with her ex-husband Tom Girardi, Erika faced criticism and scrutiny, leading her to open up about her personal life on the show. In the reality franchise, it's not uncommon for the seasoned cast members to encourage their fellow housewives to share their stories, knowing it will make for compelling television and maintain the appearance of authenticity in reality TV. Despite being aware of this, Kyle Richards remained silent about her marital problems with Mauricio and her rumored romantic relationship with singer Morgan Wade.

Veteran housewives like Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps, and Camille Grammar are typically open when discussing their problems, especially once they become public knowledge. Kyle has never hesitated to reveal other people's issues, but now, when it comes to her struggles, she suddenly becomes tight-lipped and defensive about what information she shares. When did the housewives start acting like authorities in deciding that everyone else's personal lives should be exposed? Even going as far as dropping hints to steer the conversation in that direction. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Erika stated, "As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment." Will the reunion be when Kyle steps up to share some truths, or will she be let off the hook?

Kyle Richards Displays Hypocrisy Toward Her 'RHOBH' Cast Members

Kyle's favorite phrase for her fellow housewives is "be honest," which Denise Richards, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Erika Jayne have experienced when it comes to Kyle putting them on the spot about discussing their personal issues. Somehow, the same terminology doesn't apply to her, but she has never had any problem putting other housewives in the hot seat. During season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards was under fire for issues regarding her marriage. Kyle had no problem repeatedly telling Denise she should be "honest" about the rumors. Kyle tells Denise, "When things are brought out in the open and put out there, they have to be addressed in this group." Three seasons later, when Kyle is in the hot seat, she feels like the ladies are not supportive, asking her to reveal what's happening between her and Mauricio's marriage and deciding to separate.

It's no surprise that Erika made the comment she made about wanting Kyle to face tough questions at the reunion, just like she had in previous seasons. It's only fair that Kyle gets grilled, just like many other ladies before had to endure. Kyle shouldn't take offense to the ladies asking about her personal life, just as she has done to others in the past. Erika went through a thorough examination of her personal life, marriage, and finances, both on the show and during the reunion with Andy Cohen. She answered every question and took responsibility for everything she knew or could legally say. It's possible that Kyle will either dodge the questions she's asked or that Andy will take it easy on her. However, let's not forget that Kyle didn't go easy on other ladies when their house of cards came crashing down.

Kyle Richards Throws Relationships Under the Bus for Ratings

Throughout the first season of RHOBH, Kyle made a shocking revelation about her sister Kim during the finale, exposing a deep family secret. This revelation that Kim was battling alcoholism subjected her to scrutiny and constant examination in the following seasons. The tension between the two sisters and their family members escalated, as it was not Kyle's place to disclose such personal information. Kim endured the judgment and sometimes exclusion from her fellow castmates, while Kyle received sympathy and support. This was an incredibly challenging situation for Kim, but viewers truly miss the genuine portrayal of housewives dealing with their real-life issues. Unfortunately, many veteran housewives, including Kyle, now seem to be dictating the direction of their respective shows, deciding what should and shouldn't be addressed. This approach is detrimental to the essence of reality TV, which should authentically represent the lives of each cast member, both the good and the bad.

Lisa Vanderpump, another former housewife, had to endure Kyle's insensitivity towards her brother's tragic death in season 9. This unfortunate incident marked the end of their friendship and Lisa's departure from the show. During a difficult period in Lisa's life, Kyle decided to hold her accountable for allegedly revealing Dorit Kemsley's accusation about turning in a rescue dog to a kill shelter, which became known as "puppygate." It was a season filled with attacks, and Lisa's vulnerability was exploited, even by her once closest friend, who joined in on the accusations that Lisa vehemently denied. As the sole remaining original housewife on RHOBH, it is evident that Kyle is leveraging her power and believes she should be exempt from scrutiny regarding her own personal issues. If authenticity prevails, then the same rules should apply to everyone.

