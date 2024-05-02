The Big Picture Kyle Richards debunks ultimatum rumors on Amazon Live, and insists she's unsure about returning to RHOBH.

Richards dismisses rumors about relationship status, keeping fans guessing about Season 14.

RHOBH faces challenges with cast changes, and tensions among the wives, but Richards' return is crucial for the show's continuity.

Kyle Richards has a new way of telling fans what is going on in her life: Amazon Live. The reality star has been keeping her fans up to date on everything happening in her life by going on live and answering their questions about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her relationship with her husband Mauricio Umansky and more. Recently, she responded to a rumor that had been going around about her being given an ultimatum from producers about returning for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The rumor stated that Richards must be honest about her relationship with Morgan Wade to return for the show. If she did not disclose that information, she would not be returning as a main housewife on the show. Richards has been on the show since the very beginning of the series and is the only original housewife still holding a diamond. Richards took to Amazon Live though to make it clear that that rumor was just that: a rumor.

“No,” Richards told her fans. “Because I don’t even know what I’m doing yet, guys, so that can’t be true,” she said and it is more of what Richards has been doing with any rumor that appears. The star will dismiss it with a note about how she doesn’t know about returning to the series and then keeps everyone on the edge of their seats. This isn’t the first time she’s wavered about returning and it probably won’t be the last but it does shine a light on the other issues that the show has been having outside of Richards’ storyline.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Kyle Richards Isn't 'RHOBH's'Biggest Problem

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has so many ups and downs with Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff not being asked back to the series. With spots that now need to be filled and Richards going back and forth with Umansky and not telling anyone a lot about her relationship with Wade, the show is a lot of rinse-wash-repeat in Season 13.

Heading into Season 14, there are a lot of issues between the wives to work out with Dorit Kemsley and Richards not in the best of places but if Richards doesn't return, the show will have a bigger gap to try and fill that Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais cannot fill alone (Sutton Stracke could not even come close).

