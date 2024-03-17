The Big Picture Kyle Richards follows different rules on RHOBH regarding personal life transparency.

Speculation about Kyle's love life and separation from her husband led to tense moments on the show.

Fans are frustrated by Kyle's lack of transparency, especially as she previously delved into others' personal lives.

Reality stars make their bread and butter by putting their lives on television for entertainment. That usually includes their families and closest friends also getting attention. It's a tough job, but the expectation of being honest is something Bravo reality TV stars hold each other accountable for, or they make agreements that things like lawsuits or children are off limits. However, long-time fans know these same "rules" don't apply to those who have more power on the show.

Kyle Richards is one of the original remaining cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The first season also had her sister, Kim Richards, so she had a different kind of support than other housewives. In season 13, Kyle continues to be a housewife along with sister, Kathy Hilton. However, her martial life looks different and, all of a sudden, Kyle has a different outlook on what is fair game to their fans.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Kyle Richards Follows Different Rules on 'RHOBH'

It got heated in part three of season 13's reunion when people were speculating about Kyle's love life. She's currently separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years and has been spending a lot of time with country singer Morgan Wade. Fans have wondered if she's romantic with Morgan. It didn't help that Kyle appeared in Morgan's music video for "Fall In Love With Me" and there is a scene of them about to kiss.

You would think fans would learn more about Kyle's separation and the nature of her relationship with Morgan by watching the Bravo show. However, Kyle has given vague answers. She claimed there was an "incident" that made her lose trust in her husband and that was her breaking point at the reunion. Andy Cohen read a fan's question, who asked "What's the real reason and why won't you spit it out?" She answered, "Because it's nobody's f--king business." There was a long pause.

Related Dorit Kemsley Does Not Have High Hopes for Kyle Richards' Marriage Do the housewives of Beverly Hills have hope for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky?

The host asked if she was in a relationship with Morgan, and she paused before denying the rumor. He asked about her feelings for the singer. "I love her," she answered. "And she's my friend and I love her." He asked if she could see herself with Morgan. She seemed frustrated by the line of questioning. "I don't know," the mother repeated multiple times. "That's not a no," the host noted. Kyle said she's obviously going through an evolution, which is understandable, but she hasn't given her former cast members the same space to evolve away from cameras.

Kyle Richards Is Often the Center of Attention

The problem is, Kyle hasn't taken this approach to other people's love or sex lives in the past. Brandi Glanville claimed she hooked up with Denise Richards, which she denied. Brandi then told Kyle, Kim, and Teddi Mellencamp about it on camera. Kyle didn't say that this wasn't anyone's business when given this information. The ladies instead continually brought it up to Denise, who then would leave filming. Denise was accused of being hypocritical and hiding away from cameras. She then left the franchise. Kyle didn't defend her, but years later, when she's asked to be as transparent, it's all of a sudden none of the audience's business.

Related Dorit Kemsley Does Not Have High Hopes for Kyle Richards' Marriage Do the housewives of Beverly Hills have hope for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky?

Beverly Hills is a franchise that has a history of struggling because the cast members do their best to protect themselves from scrutiny. However, fans have continued to tune in because they've become invested in some of the stars. Kyle made her family a huge part of the reality TV show and now that everything isn't picture-perfect, she's pushing her fans away. It feels like a slap in the face to those who are tuning in expecting transparency.

The salt in the wound is that Mauricio gave more information about their separation not to the Bravo show, but his Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills. He revealed to their daughters that Kyle had come to him and asked for space. She told him that he could date other people. They'll no longer ask each other what they're doing, and they're separated. The girls, who the Bravo audience have watched for years, tearfully give their reactions to the situation. The scene doesn't give all the details about how the separation started. But it's a lot more than what was shared on RHOBH.

By this point, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills should expect such questions about their personal lives from fans and at the reunion. It's interesting just how unprepared Kyle was for the line of questioning. However, this probably comes from the mindset that she truly doesn't think she should have to answer such questions. That would be fine if she had the same outlook as other housewives on the show, but that isn't the case. If Kyle returns next season, she needs to change her approach to being less of a hypocrite.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are currently available to stream on Peacock. Watch on Peacock