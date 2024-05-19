The Big Picture Kyle Richards confirms return to RHOBH for Season 14, despite personal struggles.

Fans can expect to see more details on Richards and Umansky's separation in the upcoming season.

Richards opens up about the emotional toll of Umansky's actions and her future on the reality series.

Kyle Richards has been through the wringer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills original housewife has recently confirmed her return to the reality series, but this time, it was a much harder decision. As their separation was announced last year, Season 13 of RHOBH saw her marriage to Mauricio Umansky break down among other personal issues. Richards recently opened up about her decision to return to the reality TV hit series during an Amazon Live.

“Yes, the rumors are true,” she started. “I was back filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills…I am back.” She then jokes, “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that. But oh, well. What are they gonna do to me?” Richards confirmed her return after fellow RHOBH stars Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff exited the show. Minkoff was not asked back, whereas Wiley was reportedly fired. Richards also opened up about her hesitation to return.

Richard's continued, saying:

“I was torn just because it’s been a long time since I’ve been on the show, and last year was hard. I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show, and I just needed some more time since the reunion. It was a much harder decision to make this year than any of the other years before. At the end of the day, the crew and everybody are like my family. When I do finally decide not to come back, it’s going to be hard because it has become such a part of my life for so long. And like I said, the crew are like a family for me.”

Fans Can Expect To See Richards’ and Umansky’s Separation Details in Season 14

Fans have witnessed Richards and Umansky’s marriage woes, but they are expecting more details. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars may seem to be on good terms, but their marriage is still suffering. Richards and Umansky did not spend Easter together. Umansky has also recently moved into a condo in West Hollywood, and it took an emotional toll on Richards. Richards has also opened up about how hurt she felt by Umansky. During the Season 13 reunion, she told host Andy Cohen that Umansky did things that caused her to lose her trust. With Season 14 currently filming, fans cannot wait to hear more.

You can stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

